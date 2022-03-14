Sign up for our newsletter.

Sen. Joe Manchin leaves the U.S. Capitol

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) enters his car after participating in a vote at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Manchin Opposes Fueling US Electric Vehicle Revolution Because... the 1970s Oil Crisis

"Tell us you don't know how electric vehicles work without telling us you don't know how electric vehicles work."

Jessica Corbett

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin came under fire Monday after his recent remarks about government support for electric vehicles made the rounds on social media and suggested that the West Virginia Democrat—known for sabotaging his own party's agenda—either doesn't understand how EVs work or believes he can get away with misleading comments about them.

"Did he get these talking points directly from the oil lobby?"

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell noted in a tweet that Manchin told an energy conference in Texas on Friday that "I'm very reluctant to go down the path of electric vehicles... I'm old enough to remember standing in line in 1974 trying to buy gas—I remember those days. I don't want to have to be standing in line waiting for a battery for my vehicle, because we're now dependent on a foreign supply chain—mostly China."

While the final version of the infrastructure bill that Manchin championed and President Joe Biden signed last year included $7.5 billion to boost EV ownership and charging capacity nationwide, the senator also criticized Democrats' efforts to increase that investment to $85 billion, saying that he has "a hard time understanding" the use of public money for such efforts.

Some critics suggested Manchin truly doesn't get how electric vehicles work. While there is a variety of EVs, from conventional and plug-in hybrids to fuel cell cars to battery electric vehicles, BEVs are powered by batteries that are built into the cars and recharged with grid electricity.

"This is Manchin telling us he's ignorant without telling us he's ignorant OR he's gaslighting," tweeted Paul Cicchini, the public information officer for the Illinois Department of Labor.

Tech reporter Sam Biddle said that "this is clearly disingenuous on his part but it seems possible that Manchin thinks electric cars take like, a bunch of disposable D batteries," similar to a handheld gaming console.

University of Denver political scientist Seth Masket compared Manchin's remarks to former President Donald Trump's 2019 rant against wind power. As Masket put it: "The difference between this argument and Trump's claims that windmills kill birds is that windmills have likely killed a few birds."

Others took the statements as Manchin—who's faced criticism for having contact with an ExxonMobil lobbyist and profiting from the coal industry—standing up for fossil fuels.

"Did he get these talking points directly from the oil lobby?" asked Tim Fullerton, a WeWork vice president who served as a digital strategist in the Obama administration.

A sign reflects the price per gallon of fuel at a gas station on March 10, 2022 in Miami.

Dems Introduce Windfall Tax on Big Oil So Companies 'Pay a Price When They Price Gouge'

Andrea Germanos

Sawyer Hackett, co-host of the Our America podcast with former presidential candidate and Obama administration official Julián Castro, put the senator's comments in the context of Big Oil cashing in on current global conditions.

"Gas prices are at a record high RIGHT NOW because we're dependent on oil companies that gouge us at the first sign of inflation or a minor loss in supply," he said. "Manchin sounds like a spokesperson for Big Oil."

Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect, highlighted Manchin's track record of killing the Biden administration's legislative goals—most notably, the House-approved Build Back Better Act that was designed to deliver on some of the president's climate pledges.

"Manchin has more power than all but like 10 people on Earth," Cooper said, "and he's using it to kill the Biden agenda with incoherent, constantly changing excuses."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
A child is tested for Covid-19

China, Hong Kong Battling 'Stealth Omicron' Surges as US Lifts Restrictions

"People should not get the wrong impression that the virus situation is now under control," said one public health expert in Hong Kong.

Julia Conley ·

Schumer and Pelosi

'Now Is the Moment': Progressives Urge Schumer to Jumpstart Bold Agenda on Care and Climate

Groups call on Democratic leadership to "do everything in their power to pass a reconciliation package that invests in our communities, brings down costs for families, makes the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share, and takes urgently needed climate action."

Jon Queally ·

A malnourished child lies on a bed at the malnutrition treating ward in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, March 13, 2022.

'Countdown to Catastrophe': UN Agencies Warn of Hunger Emergency in 'Overlooked' Nation

"Unless we receive substantial new funding immediately, mass starvation and famine will follow," said the U.N. food program chief of the crisis in Yemen.

Andrea Germanos ·

Thousands of people gathered in Paris, France on March 12, 2022 to draw attention to the climate crisis and social injustice amid the presidential election campaign. (Photo: Esra Taskin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Tens of Thousands March in 'Look Up' Climate Rallies Across France

Inspired by the allegorical film "Don't Look Up," tens of thousands of people across France hit the streets in multiple cities this past weekend to demand climate action.

Kenny Stancil ·

