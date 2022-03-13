Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

A patient arrives at a Ukrainian medical facility

A patient is assisted by medical staff as he arrives at Novoiavorivsk District Hospital on March 13, 2022 in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine following a Russian strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. (Photo:  Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Russia Bombs Ukrainian Military Base Near Border of NATO Member Poland

The strike came after Russia declared Western arms convoys in Ukraine "legitimate targets."

Jake Johnson

Russian forces on Sunday bombed a Ukrainian military facility located just 22 miles from the border of NATO member Poland, killing at least 35 people and injuring dozens more.

Prior to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the facility hosted NATO drills and U.S. troops used it to train Ukrainian forces on the deployment of anti-tank missiles and other weaponry. The base has been described as "a vital link in the pipeline to get weapons from NATO allies into Ukraine."

It's unclear whether there were any foreign instructors at the complex at the time of the strike early Sunday morning, Reuters reported. Just two weeks before Russia launched its invasion, the Pentagon withdrew around 160 U.S. military trainers from Ukraine.

"Russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security near Lviv," Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's defense minister, wrote on Twitter. "Foreign instructors work here. Information about the victims is being clarified. This is a new terrorist attack on peace and security near the E.U.-NATO border."

Russia's strike on the Ukrainian base—believed to be the closest Russian missiles have come to the border of a NATO member thus far—hit a day after Moscow said it views Western arms shipments flowing into Ukraine as "legitimate targets."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a recent interview that he would see any Russian attack on supply lines of countries providing weapons to Ukraine—which is not a NATO member—as a dangerous escalation.

"Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is defending itself. If there is any attack against any NATO country, NATO territory, that will trigger Article 5," Stoltenberg added, referring to the NATO treaty's self-defense clause.

Shortly following Moscow's warning on Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden authorized another $200 million in arms and equipment for Ukraine, a package that reportedly includes Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Over the past year, according to the New York Times, the Biden administration has approved $1.2 billion in weapons for Ukraine.

"The weapons come from existing U.S. military stockpiles in Europe and are flown to neighboring countries such as Poland and Romania, where they are shipped overland into western Ukraine," the Times noted Saturday. "In less than a week at the beginning of the Russian assault, the United States and NATO pushed more than 17,000 anti-tank weapons, including Javelins, into the hands of Ukrainian commanders."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Ukraine

Russia Calls Western Arms Shipments to Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets'

Jake Johnson ·

U.S. weapons arrive in Ukraine

'Is Pelosi Insane?' Dems Rebuked Over $500 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine

Jake Johnson ·

US_military_ukraine

US-NATO Militarism Is the Cause, Not the Solution

Khury Petersen-Smith ·

no_war_ukraine-1

Beware the Hawkish Pundits Pushing for War Over Ukraine

Gregory Shupak ·

Latest News

See all
A patient arrives at a Ukrainian medical facility

Russia Bombs Ukrainian Military Base Near Border of NATO Member Poland

The strike came after Russia declared Western arms convoys in Ukraine "legitimate targets."

Jake Johnson ·

The Ukrainian president speaks during a press conference

'A Crime Against Democracy Itself': Zelenskyy Condemns Russia for Abducting Mayor

"They have moved to a new stage of terror in which they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local Ukrainian authorities," said the Ukrainian president.

Jake Johnson ·

Mohammed bin Salman attends an event

'Brutal Display of Impunity': Saudi Regime Executes 81 People in Single Day

"Just last week the crown prince told journalists he plans to modernize Saudi Arabia's criminal justice system, only to order the largest mass execution in the country's history."

Jake Johnson ·

food_market-1

82% of US Voters Believe Inflation Is Fueled by Corporations 'Jacking Up Prices'

New survey data shows that voters "want elected officials to challenge corporate greed to lower prices," said one advocate.

Jake Johnson ·

Ukrainian refugees shelter near Polish border

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Shelling Mariupol Mosque Sheltering Civilians

"More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Jake Johnson ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.