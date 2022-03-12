'Brutal Display of Impunity': Saudi Regime Executes 81 People in Single Day

The government of Saudi Arabia has executed 81 people—including seven Yemenis and a Syrian national—over the past 24 hours in what is believed to be the largest mass execution in the kingdom\u0026#039;s history.\r\n\r\nCiting the country\u0026#039;s interior ministry, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that most of those executed were Saudis.\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot show our revulsion for Putin\u0026#039;s atrocities by rewarding those of the Crown Prince.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022More than half were from the minority Shiite Muslim population,\u0022 the Journal added. \u0022The interior ministry didn\u0026#039;t disclose how the men were killed. Executions in the past have involved beheading by sword in the kingdom, which remains among the world\u0026#039;s top executioners despite recent efforts to curb the use of the death penalty.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn response to the mass killing, the human rights group Reprieve said in a statement that \u0022the world should know by now that when [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman promises reform, bloodshed is bound to follow.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Just last week the crown prince told journalists he plans to modernize Saudi Arabia\u0026#039;s criminal justice system, only to order the largest mass execution in the country\u0026#039;s history,\u0022 the group said. \u0022There are prisoners of conscience on Saudi death row, and others arrested as children or charged with non-violent crimes. We fear for every one of them following this brutal display of impunity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022[British] Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit Saudi Arabia soon, to beg for Saudi oil to replace Russian gas,\u0022 Reprieve continued. \u0022We cannot show our revulsion for Putin\u0026#039;s atrocities by rewarding those of the Crown Prince. Johnson must speak up and condemn these killings.\u0022\r\n\r\nThose executed over the past 24 hours were accused of a variety of crimes, including \u0022pledging allegiance to foreign terrorist organizations.\u0022 But the Saudi judicial system is notoriously unfair, frequently wielding its authority to silence and punish political dissidents.\r\n\r\n\u0022Saudi Arabia\u0026#039;s anti-terrorism law criminalizes any form of dissent,\u0022 noted Rula Jebreal, a foreign policy analyst and a visiting professor at the University of Miami. \u0022Peaceful activists, feminists, and critics are branded \u0026#039;terrorists\u0026#039;—evidence against them [is] extracted by torture.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Friday, Saudi blogger Raif Badawi was finally released after serving 10 years in prison for allegedly \u0022insulting Islam\u0022—a case that helped galvanize global criticism of the Saudi regime\u0026#039;s atrocious human rights abuses.\r\n\r\nDespite the country\u0026#039;s record, the United States in recent years—including during the Biden administration—has continued to supply the oil kingdom with weapons that it is currently using to wage a deadly war against Yemen, creating the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.\r\n\r\nLast weekend, Axios reported that U.S. President Joe Biden is weighing a spring visit to Saudi Arabia to \u0022help repair relations and convince the kingdom to pump more oil\u0022 amid fears of a supply shortage during Russia\u0026#039;s assault on Ukraine. The Biden administration has faced backlash over the past year for refusing to punish the Saudi regime for its role in the assassination of\u0026nbsp;Jamal Khashoggi.\r\n\r\nU.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) argued that it would be \u0022wildly immoral\u0022 for the president to visit Saudi Arabia in pursuit of more oil production.