82% of US Voters Believe Inflation Is Fueled by Corporations 'Jacking Up Prices'

On the heels of fresh data showing that the U.S. inflation rate jumped to a new 40-year high last month, a new survey found that more than 80% of American voters believe costs are rising in part because \u0022big corporations are jacking up prices\u0022 while raking in record profits.\r\n\r\nReleased Friday by the advocacy group Fight Corporate Monopolies, the poll showed that 82% of registered U.S. voters blame big companies for at least some of the recent inflation spike and want elected officials to \u0022take on powerful CEOs and rein in corporate greed to lower prices.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Rising prices is the top economic issue for most voters, and they want elected officials to challenge corporate greed to lower prices,\u0022 Helen Brosnan, executive director of Fight Corporate Monopolies, said in a statement. \u0022Political leaders should directly address rising prices, release plans to combat corporate greed\u0026#039;s role in driving prices higher, and put forth arguments that center CEOs and big corporations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe new survey, based on a sample size of 1,000 respondents, comes as progressives in Congress continue spotlighting corporate price-gouging as a key culprit behind rising prices nationwide even as the White House abandons that narrative, despite data indicating it resonates with voters.\r\n\r\nWith gas prices surging amid Russia\u0026#039;s onslaught against Ukraine, Democrats in the House and Senate introduced legislation on Thursday that would impose a \u0022windfall tax\u0022 on oil companies in an effort to \u0022curb profiteering.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Last year, oil and gas companies made $174 billion in profits,\u0022 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a co-sponsor of the legislation, wrote in a Twitter post. \u0022This year they\u0026#039;re on track to make more. We cannot allow Big Oil to use Ukraine and \u0026#039;inflation\u0026#039; as an excuse to rip off Americans.\u0022