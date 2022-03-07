Urging 'Calmness,' China Offers to Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks

While offering to mediate peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, China vowed Monday to provide swift humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and acknowledged\u0026nbsp;that it maintains a positive relationship with Russia.\r\n\r\n\u0022China may be the world\u0026#039;s best bet for brokering peace between Russia and the West.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in pushing for peace and promoting talks, and is willing to work with the international community to carry out necessary mediation when needed,\u0022 Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly told members of the press during the annual meeting of China\u0026#039;s parliament.\r\n\r\nWhile Wang emphasized Beijing\u0026#039;s \u0022rock solid\u0022 ties to Moscow, he also said that China\u0026#039;s Red Cross will provide aid to Ukraine \u0022as soon as possible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire and intensifying contradictions,\u0022 said Wang.\r\n\r\nDespite the worldwide denunciation of Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s ongoing military assault, \u0022China has refused to condemn Russia\u0026#039;s attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion while asking Western countries to respect Russia\u0026#039;s \u0026#039;legitimate security concerns,\u0026#039;\u0022\u0026nbsp;Reuters reported.\r\n\r\nAccording to the news outlet, \u0022Wang said the causes of the \u0026#039;Ukraine situation\u0026#039; were \u0026#039;complex\u0026#039; and had not happened overnight, noting, using a traditional Chinese expression, that \u0026#039;three feet of ice does not form in a single day.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough China had previously called for a diplomatic resolution to Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine, Wang\u0026#039;s Monday statement marked the first time officials had formally expressed a desire to be directly involved in the process.\r\n\r\nMany observers around the globe have argued that China is well-positioned to help Russia and Ukraine reach a peaceful settlement after multiple rounds of negotiations have failed and planned ceasefires to allow for civilian evacuations have fallen apart.\r\n\r\nAs the Washington Post reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nJosep Borrell, the European Union\u0026#039;s foreign policy chief,\u0026nbsp;said in an interview\u0026nbsp;published Friday that, when it came to mediating a peace deal, \u0022it must be China.\u0022 He told Spanish newspaper El Mundo: \u0022We have not asked for it nor have they asked for it, but since it has to be a power and neither the U.S. nor Europe can be [mediators], China could be.\u0022\r\n\r\nUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba\u0026nbsp;said on Saturday\u0026nbsp;that Chinese diplomacy had \u0022sufficient tools to make a difference.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nIn an opinion piece published Monday in the South China Morning Post, Tom Plate, a distinguished scholar of Asian and Pacific Studies at\u0026nbsp;Loyola Marymount University, made the case that \u0022China may be the world\u0026#039;s best bet for brokering peace between Russia and the West.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The road to nuclear doomsday must be blocked,\u0022 wrote Plate. \u0022Western diplomatic thinking must expand, not tighten up, configuring a smart way to offer Putin, sane or not, a corridor to serious negotiation and peaceful settlement.\u0022\r\n\r\nGiven Beijing\u0026#039;s recently improved relations with Moscow, plus its stated foreign policies of \u0022non-interference\u0026nbsp;in the internal affairs of another sovereign state\u0022 and \u0022no first use\u0022 of nuclear weapons, China is an ideal candidate to lead de-escalation efforts, Plate argued.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Xi Jinping government should aim to broker a deal consistent with its core principles and reveal China as a pro-peace prime time international player,\u0022 he added. \u0022Beijing is not the only one that can mediate but, at this moment, it may be the best possible mediator the world has.\u0022