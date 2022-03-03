Biden, EU Urged to Welcome 'All People Fleeing Violence, Persecution, and War'

Human rights activists on Thursday celebrated moves by the Biden administration and Council of the European Union to protect Ukrainians fleeing Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s deadly invasion of their country—but advocacy groups also highlighted that rich nations have failed to offer the same hospitality to people from other conflict zones seeking safety.\r\n\r\n\u0022By restricting that assistance principally to Ukrainians fleeing conflict, the council has... exposed the limitations of Europe\u0026#039;s solidarity.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn response to more than a million Ukrainians leaving their country, \u0022the 27 member states have dusted off a 2001 E.U. directive that had never been used before and is designed to provide immediate assistance and protection to war refugees,\u0022 according to Euronews.\r\n\r\nThe Temporary Protection Directive (TPD) \u0022circumvents the traditionally overburdened asylum procedure and offers a quick and simplified path to access protection across the E.U.,\u0022 the outlet reports. \u0022The law will enter into force once the proposal is formally adopted by the council, a step expected to take place in the coming days.\u0022\r\n\r\nEve Geddie, director of Amnesty International\u0026#039;s E.U. office, said that \u0022everybody fleeing conflict must be provided with protection and help to establish themselves and we welcome that Ukrainians will be swiftly protected. But by restricting that assistance principally to Ukrainians fleeing conflict, the council has also exposed the limitations of Europe\u0026#039;s solidarity.\u0022\r\n\r\nGeddie continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nToday\u0026#039;s decision means that Ukrainians seeking safety in the E.U. will quickly get residence permits, be able to work, and be provided with suitable accommodation, welfare assistance, medical assistance, and education. It is now up to member states to decide if they will extend that to others fleeing Ukraine. We call on them to treat everyone fleeing this conflict equally.\r\n\r\nThe council\u0026#039;s decision today is a reminder that Europe has long had the tools to protect people fleeing war and help new arrivals, and the usual \u0026#039;Fortress Europe\u0026#039; approach is a politically motivated choice. That this is happening for the first time but principally for displaced Ukrainian nationals shows that the E.U.\u0026#039;s approach is riddled with double standards.\r\n\r\n\r\nBefore the deal was reached, Evelien van Roemburg of Oxfam E.U. said that \u0022the significance of this moment for Europe cannot be underestimated,\u0022 noting that the TPD not only \u0022offers a direct lifeline to people fleeing from danger in Ukraine\u0022 but also would \u0022kickstart a solidarity mechanism that asks all E.U. countries to share the responsibility for hosting them.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The European Union has a particularly poor track record on the latter though,\u0022 she pointed out. \u0022In the past years, we have seen asylum-seekers\u0026#039; rights being systematically ignored, a crackdown on NGO workers who are giving them aid and support, overcrowded and unsuitable camps, and often violent pushbacks. This is a reality of recent European history that we cannot see repeated.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are therefore at a turning point for Europe,\u0022 she explained. \u0022We need real responsibility-sharing across all of Europe, ensuring that people have decent and dignified conditions to live in and can rebuild their lives in safety. It also means keeping borders open to all people fleeing violence, persecution, and war regardless of the country they came from.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, in the United States on Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the designation of Ukraine for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Russia\u0026#039;s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries,\u0022 said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. \u0022In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to DHS, \u0022Individuals eligible for TPS under this designation must have continuously resided in the United States since March 1, 2022.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is great news even if it is long overdue. It is necessary but still not sufficient,\u0022 said Doris Landaverde of the National TPS Alliance, expressing hope that President Joe Biden \u0022takes additional action, and more swiftly, to assist the millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing for their lives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He has the legal, political, and moral authority to defend immigrant and refugee rights, and we hope and pray that he summons the courage at a pivotal moment to do the right thing,\u0022 added Landaverde, a TPS holder. \u0022Millions of lives and his legacy depend on the decisions he makes in the hours and days ahead.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile welcoming the TPS decision, U.S. immigrant rights groups also pointed out its contrast with how the administration has responded to others fleeing unsafe conditions, particularly people of color and those coming from the Global South.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022ALL Ukrainian people should be able to seek refuge and thrive after escaping violence,\u0022 tweeted United We Dream. \u0022At the same time, the U.S. can and MUST provide that same opportunity for majority Black and brown countries they have had a hand in violently destabilizing.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported earlier this week, Western media outlets have also faced criticism for coverage that frames fleeing Ukrainians as \u0022civilized\u0022 compared with people who have left or endured war in other nations.\r\n\r\n\u0022AMEJA condemns and categorically rejects orientalist and racist implications that any population or country is \u0026#039;uncivilized\u0026#039; or bears economic factors that make it worthy of conflict,\u0022 said the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association. \u0022This type of commentary reflects the pervasive mentality in Western journalism of normalizing tragedy in parts of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America.\u0022