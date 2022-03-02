Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

A photo shows a nuclear facility in Ukraine

Pictured in this video screengrab is the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant on February 26, 2022 in Pripyat, Ukraine (Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/TASS via Getty Images)

Analysis: Nuclear Disaster in Ukraine Could Make Swaths of Europe 'Uninhabitable for Decades'

Russia's assault on Ukraine risks nuclear devastation "far worse even than the Fukushima Daiichi catastrophe of 2011," Greenpeace warns.

Jake Johnson

The international environmental group Greenpeace warned Wednesday that Russia's intensifying assault is placing Ukraine's nuclear power facilities under serious threat, risking devastation "far worse even than the Fukushima Daiichi catastrophe of 2011."

"For the first time in history, a major war is being waged in a country with multiple nuclear reactors and thousands of tons of highly radioactive spent fuel."

In a 12-page analysis, Greenpeace details the unique hazards posed by Russia's war on Ukraine, which maintains 15 nuclear power reactors and is home to the largest nuclear energy complex in Europe. That facility, known as the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is currently surrounded by Russian troops looking to force their way through a makeshift blockade erected Wednesday by ordinary Ukrainians.

Greenpeace's new brief argues that the Zaporizhzhia plant is especially vulnerable to an accident or attack stemming from Russia's invasion, which entered its seventh day on Wednesday with no end in sight.

Authored by a pair of Greenpeace nuclear specialists, the risk analysis notes that "there have been multiple safety issues with the Zaporizhzhia reactors over the decades, not least that these reactors are aging having been designed and built in the 1970s to the 1990s."

Greenpeace raises particular concern over the complex's susceptibility to electrical power outages, its storage of spent nuclear fuel, and risks posed by flooding given the facility's close proximity to the massive Dnipro river system. Severe damage to the plant, the group warns, could "render vast areas of the European continent, including Russia, uninhabitable for decades."

In the case of the 2011 Fukushima disaster—during which three nuclear reactors melted down and released radioactive plumes following an earthquake-induced tsunami—the Japanese facility's spent nuclear fuel did not catch fire, a near miss that scientists have said should serve as a "wake-up call" for other countries.

Greenpeace's report raises the ominous possibility that catastrophe may not be averted if the Zaporizhzhia facility is damaged in the course of Russia's assault on Ukraine, either from an accident or an intentional bombing:

The amount of spent fuel in each of the pools at the six Zaporizhzhia reactors ranges from 132 to 157 tons as of 2017, and in total 855 tons of spent fuel are in the six pools. This is the latest publicly available data we have access to. It is not possible without precise data to say what the radiological inventory is of this spent fuel, however, in our review of the scientific and technical literature of the past two decades it appears that the average fuel burn-up of the nuclear fuel used over the last 20 years at Zaporizhzhia is 44-49GWd/tHM. This is comparable, and perhaps higher, than the nuclear fuel in the pools at Fukushima Daiichi.

In the event of a loss of cooling and resultant fire in any of the spent fuel pools at Zaporizhzhia, the potential for a very large release of radioactivity would have a devastating effect not only on Ukraine but also its neighboring countries, including Russia, and potentially, depending on the weather conditions and wind directions, on a large part of Europe. Again, it should be stressed that in the event of such a catastrophic incident, the entire power plant might have to be evacuated and a cascade of similar accidents at the other five pools as well as the six reactors might take place.

To prevent such a nightmare scenario from becoming reality, Greenpeace said Russia must end its war on Ukraine.

"So long as this war continues, the military threat to Ukraine's nuclear plants will remain. This is one further reason, amongst so many, why Putin needs to immediately cease his war on Ukraine," Jan Vande Putte, a radiation protection adviser and nuclear campaigner for Greenpeace East Asia and Greenpeace Belgium, said in a statement Wednesday.

"For the first time in history, a major war is being waged in a country with multiple nuclear reactors and thousands of tons of highly radioactive spent fuel," he continued. "The war in southern Ukraine around Zaporizhzhia puts them all at heightened risk of a severe accident."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Fukushima victims

Cancer Patients File Landmark Suit Over Fukushima Disaster

Andrea Germanos ·

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Despite Outcry, Japanese Prime Minister Urges Swift Release of Fukushima Wastewater Into Sea

Julia Conley ·

Chernobyl

Conflict Between Nuclear-Powered Nations: Chernobyl Is Now a War Zone

Dr. Jim Green ·

Protesters rally outside the home of Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on April 12, 2021 ahead of the government's announced decision to dump 1.25 million tonnes of radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. (Photo: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Fukushima: A Lasting Tragedy

H. Patricia Hynes ·

Latest News

See all
Climate activist Luisa Neubauer turns around after her speech at a demonstration under the slogan "Stop the war! Peace for Ukraine and all of Europe" against the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 27, 2022 in Berlin.

Climate Movement Announces Global Rallies to Demand End of War in Ukraine

One climate activist in Ukraine called for people to take part in demonstrations "in support of peace everywhere without fossil fuels."

Andrea Germanos ·

Joe Manchin

Manchin Floats Watered-Down Bill on Climate, Drug Prices, and Taxes

"Senate Democrats must work with Joe Manchin immediately to strike a deal," said one campaigner. "We cannot let this make-or-break moment on climate fall through our grasp."

Jessica Corbett ·

A bystander walks past a fresco by street artist Seth depicting a girl with a Ukrainian flag walking on tanks in Paris on March 1, 2022.

Across Ukraine, Civilians Rise Up to Face Down Russian Army

"People are holding out, and I think there is growing confidence that the Russian forces will not be able to take the city," said one activist in Kyiv.

Kenny Stancil ·

Plastic waste

175 Nations to Agree on 'Historic' Plastic Pollution Treaty

The treaty will be "an insurance policy for this generation and future ones, so they may live with plastic and not be doomed by it," said one official.

Julia Conley ·

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters

Warren Demands Big Pharma End 'Corporate Price Gouging'

Recent price hikes, says a letter led by the senator, "appear to be an example of pharmaceutical companies taking advantage of their abusive market power to expand already large profits."

Jessica Corbett ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.