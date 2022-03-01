Russia Warns Kyiv Residents to Leave Homes Ahead of Bombing Blitz

This is a developing news story... Check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nThe Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday warned Kyiv residents to leave their homes immediately as Russia\u0026#039;s forces advanced on the Ukrainian capital and announced plans to bomb targets in the city.\r\n\r\nIn a statement, Russia\u0026#039;s Defense Ministry said the military intends to strike the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO) in Kyiv.\r\n\r\n\u0022In order to thwart informational attacks against Russia, [Russian forces] will strike technological objects of the SBU and the 72nd Main PSO Center in Kyiv,\u0022 the ministry said. \u0022We urge Ukrainian citizens involved by Ukrainian nationalists in provocations against Russia, as well as Kyiv residents living near relay stations, to leave their homes.\u0022\r\n\r\nShortly following the Russian Defense Ministry\u0026#039;s warning, one Ukrainian media outlet reported that an explosion was heard in Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces have thus far beaten back Russia\u0026#039;s incursion attempts.\r\n\r\nVideo footage from Kyiv showed residents scrambling to flee on Tuesday as Russia\u0026#039;s 40-mile-long convoy of tanks and armored vehicles approached the city.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFootage also showed that a Russian airstrike hit Kyiv\u0026#039;s main television and radio tower. Reporters Without Borders, an international advocacy group, condemned the attack as an \u0022attempt to close access to information.\u0022\r\n\r\nUkraine\u0026#039;s Interior Ministry said in a Facebook post that the tower was damaged by the strike but none of the staff inside were hurt.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith Russia\u0026#039;s assault on major Ukrainian cities intensifying, media outlets in Ukraine reported that the second round of diplomatic talks is set to take place on Wednesday amid growing fears of a massive humanitarian crisis. At least 536 casualties have been reported in Ukraine thus far, a toll that\u0026#039;s likely to grow quickly if Russia\u0026#039;s assault continues.\r\n\r\n\u0022As of today, the U.N. estimates that 386,000 people have already fled Ukraine into Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, and other surrounding countries,\u0022 Oxfam International said in a statement Tuesday. \u0022Without peace, these numbers will sharply increase as people are displaced both internally and outside of Ukraine’s borders.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In any conflict it is always the most vulnerable people who are the worst affected,\u0022 the group noted. \u0022As conflict and its consequences ravage economies, it is people living in poverty, on both sides, who will lose their jobs and their access to services, and who will struggle most to cope with daily life. As ordinary men and women are pulled into a conflict they do not want, children and the elderly will be left without support.\u0022