Kyiv residents leave

Civilians cross a river on a blown-up bridge on Kyiv's northern front on March 1, 2022. (Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia Warns Kyiv Residents to Leave Homes Ahead of Bombing Blitz

Russia's Defense Ministry announced plans for a bombing campaign in the Ukrainian capital.

Jake Johnson

This is a developing news story... Check back for possible updates...

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday warned Kyiv residents to leave their homes immediately as Russia's forces advanced on the Ukrainian capital and announced plans to bomb targets in the city.

In a statement, Russia's Defense Ministry said the military intends to strike the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO) in Kyiv.

"In order to thwart informational attacks against Russia, [Russian forces] will strike technological objects of the SBU and the 72nd Main PSO Center in Kyiv," the ministry said. "We urge Ukrainian citizens involved by Ukrainian nationalists in provocations against Russia, as well as Kyiv residents living near relay stations, to leave their homes."

Shortly following the Russian Defense Ministry's warning, one Ukrainian media outlet reported that an explosion was heard in Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces have thus far beaten back Russia's incursion attempts.

Video footage from Kyiv showed residents scrambling to flee on Tuesday as Russia's 40-mile-long convoy of tanks and armored vehicles approached the city.

Footage also showed that a Russian airstrike hit Kyiv's main television and radio tower. Reporters Without Borders, an international advocacy group, condemned the attack as an "attempt to close access to information."

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said in a Facebook post that the tower was damaged by the strike but none of the staff inside were hurt.

With Russia's assault on major Ukrainian cities intensifying, media outlets in Ukraine reported that the second round of diplomatic talks is set to take place on Wednesday amid growing fears of a massive humanitarian crisis. At least 536 casualties have been reported in Ukraine thus far, a toll that's likely to grow quickly if Russia's assault continues.

"As of today, the U.N. estimates that 386,000 people have already fled Ukraine into Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, and other surrounding countries," Oxfam International said in a statement Tuesday. "Without peace, these numbers will sharply increase as people are displaced both internally and outside of Ukraine’s borders."

"In any conflict it is always the most vulnerable people who are the worst affected," the group noted. "As conflict and its consequences ravage economies, it is people living in poverty, on both sides, who will lose their jobs and their access to services, and who will struggle most to cope with daily life. As ordinary men and women are pulled into a conflict they do not want, children and the elderly will be left without support."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Climate protesters with the Fridays for Future movement hold placards during a demonstration outside City Hall in Kiev, Ukraine on Sept. 25, 2020.

Ukraine Climate Strikers Call for Day of Action to Demand 'End of This War'

"We are youth climate activists usually fighting a crisis we didn't cause, now finding ourselves at the front lines of a war we didn't start," said the group calling for global solidarity this week.

Andrea Germanos ·

Ukrainian child in a bomb shelter

As Ukraine's Humanitarian Crisis Spirals, Groups Plead for Billions in Aid

"This is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine," said one U.N. official.

Julia Conley ·

Ambassadors and diplomats protest Moscow's war on Ukraine by walking out while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives a pre-recorded video message at the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on March 1, 2022.

UN Diplomats Walk Out as Russia's Lavrov Addresses Human Rights Council

The Ukrainian envoy said that this action "sends a very strong signal" to Moscow that the Russian military's ongoing invasion and assault is "not acceptable."

Kenny Stancil ·

A photo shows a city square in Kharkiv following a missile attack

'Undisguised Terror': Ukrainian President Condemns Russian Missile Attack

"They are using terror trying to break us," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address to the European Parliament.

Jake Johnson ·

