Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In dangerous times, independent news you can trust is more vital than ever.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on the morning of February 26, 2022.

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on the morning of February 26, 2022. (Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

'We Will Not Lay Down Any Weapons': Ukraine Resists as Kyiv Under Attack

"We are defending the country, the land of our future children," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled precisely by our army."

Kenny Stancil

This is a developing story... Check back for updates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implored people in the capital of Kyiv to brace for an all-out Russian assault overnight, and as a result of intense resistance from the Ukrainian military and civilians alike, they were able to fend off the invading army, though fighting continues throughout the country on Saturday morning.

"The invaders wanted to block the center of our state and put their puppets here... We broke their plan."

Just after midnight, Zelenskyy warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces would storm Kyiv in "vile, cruel, and inhuman" fashion, according to a translation by Max Seddon, the Moscow bureau chief at Financial Times.​​​

"We have to persevere tonight," said Zelenskyy. "The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now. The night will be hard, very hard, but there will be a morning."

After another excruciating night spent in bomb shelters, basements, and subway stations, the residents of Kyiv awoke with the city still in the hands of mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Ukrainian government still under Zelenskyy's control.

Several apartment units were destroyed by Russian missiles, and at least 35 people, including two children, had been wounded as of 6:00 a.m. local time, according to Klitschko.

Rescue workers evacuate a wounded person after a missile struck a residential building during Russia's military assault on Kyiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022.

Rescue workers evacuate a wounded person after a missile struck a residential building during Russia's military assault on Kyiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022. (Photo: Ukraine Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The mayor added that while "there are no Russian troops in the city," people should remain underground as additional air attacks are expected.

As the BBC reported:

According to a report by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Kyiv officials put out a statement asking people to stay in shelters and to stay away from windows if they were at home.

But Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov told Ukrainian news site Lb.ua that the army was "in control" of the situation.

"We are stopping the horde using all means available. The army servicemen and citizens are in control of Kyiv," said Mr. Danilov.

According to BBC correspondent Paul Adams, "The Ukrainian army said it had repelled an attack along one of the main roads in the west, early [Saturday] morning. And it says it's managed to prevent a Russian attempt to land airborne troops at an airport south of Kyiv—even saying a large plane carrying troops had been shot down."

In a video recorded Saturday morning from the empty streets of Kyiv's government district and shared on Twitter, Zelenskyy countered rumors that he had directed the army to surrender to Russian troops.

"I'm here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state," he said

According to the New York Times, "Reports on Friday from the Ukrainian military and the United States and its allies indicated that Ukrainian troops were fighting fiercely, slowing the Russian advance."

"Civilians were also volunteering to defend the country," added the newspaper, which interviewed several residents who have taken up arms.

In an address to Ukrainians on Saturday morning, Zelenskyy said that "we are defending the country, the land of our future children."

"Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled precisely by our army," the president added. "The invaders wanted to block the center of our state and put their puppets here like in Donetsk. We broke their plan."

Meanwhile, fighting continues throughout Ukraine, where Russia is being condemned for alleged war crimes

Western governments have vowed to increase weapons shipments to Ukraine and impose harsher sanctions on Russia—including directly targeting the assets of Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov—but Zelenskyy continues to urge all European Union members, including current holdouts Germany and Hungary, to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT international banking system.

For the first time in history, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Friday activated parts of its Response Force.

Viktor Liashko, Ukraine's health minister, said Saturday that 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed so far, and more than 1,100 people, including 33 children, have been wounded.

United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, Kelly Clements, told CNN on Saturday morning that more than 120,000 people had fled Ukraine "to all of the neighboring countries."

"The reception that they are receiving from local communities, from local authorities, is tremendous," said Clements. "But it's a dynamic situation, we're really quite devastated obviously with what's to come, and we would say that up to four million people could actually cross borders, if things continue to deteriorate, which they have until now."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov Says 'There Will Be No War' Over Ukraine Unless US Escalates

Julia Conley ·

German soldiers prepare to mobilize tanks

UN Chief: Only Urgent Diplomacy Can Prevent 'Disastrous' War Over Ukraine

Jake Johnson ·

mourner

Footage Shows Ukrainians Seek Shelter and Flee Country as Russia Attacks

Jessica Corbett ·

Trump and Putin

Trump Claims Putin Wouldn't Have Invaded Ukraine on His Watch: 'No Way!'

Common Dreams staff ·

Latest News

See all
A woman weeps as she sits outside a building that was damaged by bombing in the eastern Ukraine town of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Anti-War Coalition Holds Online Rally for Peace in Ukraine

"We must come together across borders to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops and immediate talks to find a diplomatic solution," says Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink.

Kenny Stancil ·

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on the morning of February 26, 2022.

'We Will Not Lay Down Any Weapons': Ukraine Resists as Kyiv Under Attack

"We are defending the country, the land of our future children," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled precisely by our army."

Kenny Stancil ·

The body of a dead Russian soldier lies near destroyed military vehicles on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022.

Russian Labor Confederation Demands Peace in Ukraine

"It is the working people of our countries, on both sides, who are suffering as a direct result of military conflict," said the Confederation of Labor of Russia.

Kenny Stancil ·

anti-war protest in St. Petersburg

Hundreds More Arrested Across Russia on Day 2 of Anti-War Protests

"Now is the time to stand in solidarity with the incredibly brave Russian people who are bravely resisting this aggression by holding huge anti-war protests," said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Jessica Corbett ·

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on February 25, 2022.

US Announces Direct Sanctions on Russia's Putin, Lavrov

The Biden administration announced that it will sanction the Russian president and foreign minister as well as top members of the country's national security team.

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.