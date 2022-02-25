Russia Condemned for Alleged Use of Cluster Bombs in Ukraine

Allegations on Friday that Russian forces have used cluster munitions in its ongoing assault on Ukraine elicited sharp condemnation Friday from critics of the indiscriminate weapons.\r\n\r\nThe International Campaign to Ban Landmines and Cluster Munition Coalition (ICBL-CMC) expressed alarm in a statement about \u0022the threat of further harm to civilians including humanitarian mine action partners.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We call for an immediate halt to use of the internationally banned weapon, and urge all parties to guarantee protection of civilians, respect for international humanitarian law, and the international norm banning use of cluster munitions and landmines,\u0022 the group said.\r\n\r\nOne hundred twenty-three nations have joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions, committing states to ban the use, production, stockpiling, or transfer of the weapons, which disperse bomblets over a widespread area and pose lasting threats as unexploded fragments become de facto landmines.\r\n\r\nThe international treaty also obligates signatories to destroy their stockpiles of the weapons. Neither Ukraine, Russia, nor the United States are signatories to the international treaty.\r\n\r\nICBL-CMC\u0026#039;s statement came after the New York Times reported Thursday that remnants left by a likely Russian strike near a hospital in the eastern Ukrainian city of Vuhledar \u0022suggest the possible use of cluster munitions.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Times referenced a tweet by Mark Hiznay, associate arms director at Human Rights Watch, in which he shared photos from the Ukraine Weapons Tracker account purportedly showing the aftermath of the attack:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post also reported Thursday that \u0022as it encircled Ukraine in recent weeks, the Russian military brought forward an array of aircraft capable of firing guided air-to-ground missiles or dropping \u0026#039;dumb\u0026#039; munitions such as cluster or fragmentation bombs.\u0022\r\n\r\nFurther evidence suggesting Russia has used the pernicious weapons came Friday from independent and open source investigative outlet Bellingcat, which shared in Twitter posts photos of a cluster munition canister in the eastern Ukraine city of Okhtyrka and said the canister\u0026#039;s location just a short distance from a school means it \u0022may be connected\u0022 to an alleged attack on a local kindergarten.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s alleged attack on a kindgergarten as well as an orphanage in Okhtyrka prompted Ukraine to call for a war crimes investigation.\r\n\r\nIn a Friday tweet, Ukraine\u0026#039;s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote: \u0022Today\u0026#039;s Russian attacks on a kindergarten and an orphanage are war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute. Together with the general prosecutor\u0026#039;s office we are collecting this and other facts, which we will immediately send to the Hague. Responsibility is inevitable.\u0022\r\n\r\nHuman rights groups have expressed concern about harm to civilians, including through the potential use of cluster munition, since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.\r\n\r\nAgnès Callamard, Amnesty International\u0026#039;s Secretary General, accused the Russian military of having displayed \u0022a blatant disregard for civilian lives by using ballistic missiles and other explosive weapons with wide area effects in densely populated areas.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Some of these attacks may be war crimes,\u0022 she said in a Friday statement. \u0022The Russian government, which falsely claims to use only precision-guided weapons, should take responsibility for these acts.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdvocacy group CIVIC also lamented Friday that \u0022the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine is rising\u0022 and called on \u0022warring actors\u0022 to \u0022avoid using weapons that result in indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian objects.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Some of these weapons,\u0022 the group said, \u0022include unguided munitions, multiple launch rocket systems, banned cluster munitions, and other explosive weapons with wide-area effect.\u0022