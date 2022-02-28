'Haunting' Footage Shows Apparent Cluster Bombing of Kharkiv

Russia\u0026#039;s Monday bombing of Ukraine\u0026#039;s second-largest city involving the suspected use of cluster munitions and the alleged targeting of civilian infrastructure drew outrage as the military assault showed no signs of waning on its fifth day.\r\n\r\nThe death toll from the strikes on the eastern city of Kharkiv—which came amid peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations—was unclear, with some Ukrainian officials estimating the figure to be in the dozens.\r\n\r\nPolitico EU described the attack on Kharkiv as \u0022a vicious bombardment of civilians\u0022 that \u0022appeared to mark an alarming escalation in the willingness of Russian troops to fire missiles into residential areas.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe regional mayor, Oleg Sinegubov, accused Russia of a possible war crime. In a post on his Facebook page, Sinegubov wrote that \u0022the Russian enemy is shelling entire residential areas of Kharkiv, where there is no critical infrastructure, where there are no positions of the armed forces that the Russians could aim at.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnalysts including ones from open source investigative outlet Bellingcat were among those pointing to evidence that Russian forces used cluster munitions—banned by over 120 countries and linked to disproportionate harm to civilians—in its attack on Kharkiv:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The film @cnn is showing of an MLRS [multiple launch rocket system] artillery attack on an apartment complex in Kharkiv is worse than reported… from my assessment, those are cluster munitions, outlawed by most countries,\u0022 tweeted CNN military analyst Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling on Monday.\r\n\r\nRussian forces already stood accused of using cluster munitions in its assault on Ukraine, including in a Friday attack on a pre-school in Okhtyrka and in a Thursday strike near a hospital in Vuhledar.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a Sunday statement, Amnesty International said it confirmed that a 220mm Uragan rocket dropped cluster bombs in the Okhtyrka strike, an attack the group said may amount to a war crime.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no possible justification for dropping cluster munitions in populated areas, let alone near a school,\u0022 said Agnès Callamard, the group\u0026#039;s secretary-general.\r\n\r\n\u0022This attack bears all the hallmarks of Russia\u0026#039;s use of this inherently indiscriminate and internationally-banned weapon, and shows flagrant disregard for civilian life,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is stomach-turning,\u0022 added Callamard, \u0022to see an indiscriminate attack on a nursery and kindergarten where civilians are seeking safe haven. Plain and simple, this should be investigated as a war crime.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nResponding Friday to the Vuhledar strike, Steve Goose, arms director of Human Rights Watch, called it a \u0022callous attack [that] has killed and injured civilians, and damaged a hospital.\u0022 He further urged Russian forces to \u0022stop using cluster munitions and end unlawful attacks with weapons that indiscriminately kill and maim.\u0022