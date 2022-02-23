New Report Details Exactly What Biden Could Do After Declaring 'Climate Emergency'

Though the current state of the climate is a \u0022code red for humanity,\u0022 President Joe Biden \u0022has the tools to lead a tectonic shift\u0022 in the U.S. response to the global crisis.\r\n\r\n\u0022This report demonstrates that the issue is not whether President Biden can make substantial progress on climate; the question is will he do so.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s according to a report published Wednesday by the Center for Biological Diversity detailing what actions Biden could take after declaring a climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022Declaring a climate emergency isn\u0026#039;t a catchphrase, it\u0026#039;s a vital suite of actions to protect people and the planet from this crisis,\u0022 said report co-author Jean Su, director of the center\u0026#039;s Energy Justice Program, in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022In the face of delayed climate legislation,\u0022 Su said, \u0022President Biden should use his tremendous executive powers to turn this emergency into an opportunity for profound economic and social transformation.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe report highlights that under the Defense Production Act, National Emergencies Act, and Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, Biden could:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tHalt crude oil exports;\r\n\tStop oil and gas drilling in the outer continental shelf;\r\n\tRestrict international trade and private investment in fossil fuels;\r\n\tGrow domestic manufacturing for clean energy and transportation to speed the nationwide transition off fossil fuels; and\r\n\tBuild resilient and distributed renewable energy systems in climate-vulnerable communities.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress enacted emergency powers to allow the executive branch greater flexibility to respond to extraordinary events,\u0022 the report says. \u0022The climate emergency is the pinnacle of extraordinary events faced in our lifetimes. Biden should lawfully use emergency powers to address this existential threat.\u0022\r\n\r\nReps. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) last February to unveil the National Climate Emergency Act, which calls on the president to make such a declaration and mobilize every resource available to tackle the crisis.\r\n\r\nSince then, as scientists and other experts have continued to warn that fossil fuels must remain in the ground to limit global heating, activists and progressive lawmakers have pressured Biden to declare a climate emergency—including with a week of action outside the White House that led to hundreds of arrests.\r\n\r\n\u0022The scientists, experts, and all of our own lived experiences in the past few years make it clear: This is a climate emergency and it is past time to take action,\u0022 Blumenauer said Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden has worked to prioritize climate in the first year of his administration, but after years of practiced ignorance during the last administration and from congressional Republicans, more work remains to be done,\u0022 he added. \u0022This report, and my bill, chart the course.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00222022 is a clarion call for President Biden to become the Climate President,\u0022 the report states, noting that \u0022the indefinite abeyance of the Build Back Better Act may close the door on significant climate legislation under his administration\u0026#039;s first term.\u0022\r\n\r\nLargely thanks to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), whom critics have blasted as a coal baron, that sweeping House-approved package stalled in the Senate with no signs that it will be revived.\r\n\r\nHowever, the bill\u0026#039;s apparent defeat \u0022leaves open the vital and necessary pathway of taking bold executive action to beat back the defining emergency of the Biden presidency and of our time,\u0022 the report argues. \u0022Tepid climate policies and failure to act meaningfully are simply unacceptable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This report demonstrates that the issue is not whether President Biden can make substantial progress on climate; the question is will he do so,\u0022 the document continues. \u0022In this extraordinary moment of both crisis and opportunity, President Biden can and should use the immense emergency and ordinary powers at his disposal—but which he has not yet employed—to jettison the fossil-fuel economy and burgeon a just, anti-racist, and regenerative America in its place.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), whose state endured a brutal heatwave and devastating wildfires last year, echoed that call for action, declaring\u0026nbsp;Wednesday that \u0022we are in the midst of a climate emergency—it is here and it is costing millions of lives and livelihoods.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The impacts of climate chaos are affecting us all, with devastating fire seasons, increased heat-related deaths and illnesses, and more powerful and deadly storms,\u0022 he said. \u0022Climate chaos is undermining the pillars of rural economies—farming, forests, and fishing. And many of the impacts are felt disproportionately by poor communities and communities of color.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Since this is a devastating emergency,\u0022 the senator asserted, \u0022the right and appropriate action is for the Biden administration to treat it as such and declare a climate emergency to unlock the powers of government to respond boldly and effectively.\u0022