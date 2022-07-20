Nine Senators Urge Biden to 'Act Boldly' and Declare Climate Emergency

Just before U.S. President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s speech at a shuttered coal plant, nine U.S. senators on Wednesday demanded that he stop weighing his options and urgently declare a climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022Declare this crisis the national emergency that it is.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe call was led by Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) along with Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).\r\n\r\nTheir letter to Biden came after the White House confirmed Tuesday that an emergency declaration would not be included in the climate actions announced in his Wednesday address—leading one campaigner to charge that \u0022in the midst of shocking and unprecedented heatwaves, wildfires, and drought in America, Europe, and across the globe, President Biden has failed to meaningfully act on climate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe senators wrote that \u0022while we will continue to fight for whatever climate and clean energy proposals can pass in a divided Senate, congressional action to address the climate crisis appears to have stalled.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As a result, we urge you to put us on an emergency footing and aggressively use your executive powers to address the climate crisis, create good-paying union jobs in the United States, and liberate hard-working American families from volatile energy prices,\u0022 they continued.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We ask that you start by declaring a climate emergency to unlock the broad powers of the National Emergency Act (NEA),\u0022 the senators added, \u0022and immediately pursue an array of regulatory and administrative actions to slash emissions, protect public health, support national and energy security, and improve our air and water quality.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdvocates on and off Capitol Hill have long highlighted how—as a February report detailed—Biden could use his emergency powers to restrict fossil fuel drilling and exports; limit investment in the sector; boost U.S. manufacturing for clean power and transportation; and \u0022build resilient and distributed renewable energy systems in climate-vulnerable communities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNoting that potential, the senators\u0026#039; letter emphasizes that \u0022we do not urge you to declare a national emergency lightly,\u0022 and while \u0022a president\u0026#039;s emergency powers should not be used wantonly,\u0022 humanity can\u0026#039;t afford \u0022to shy away from tackling the climate crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter also calls for specific actions by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Management and Budget, and departments of Defense, Energy, Justice, and Transportation.\r\n\r\n\u0022The climate crisis is one of the biggest emergencies that our country has ever faced and time is running out. We cannot allow a single senator to stall our progress,\u0022 the document adds in an apparent swipe at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key barrier to his own party\u0026#039;s agenda.\r\n\r\n\u0022Addressing this crisis head-on, with the full authorities you possess, is a win for the environment, public health, the planet, American workers, American consumers, and our national security interests,\u0022 the letter concludes. \u0022We urge you to act boldly, declare this crisis the national emergency that it is, and embark upon bold regulatory and administrative action.\u0022