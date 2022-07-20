Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sanders, Merkley

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) announced the Keep Fossil Fuels in the Ground Act at a news conference on Capitol Hill on November 4, 2015. (Photo: Al Drago/CQ Roll Call)

Nine Senators Urge Biden to 'Act Boldly' and Declare Climate Emergency

"Aggressively use your executive powers to address the climate crisis, create good-paying union jobs in the United States, and liberate hard-working American families from volatile energy prices."

Jessica Corbett

Just before U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at a shuttered coal plant, nine U.S. senators on Wednesday demanded that he stop weighing his options and urgently declare a climate emergency.

"Declare this crisis the national emergency that it is."

The call was led by Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) along with Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).

Their letter to Biden came after the White House confirmed Tuesday that an emergency declaration would not be included in the climate actions announced in his Wednesday address—leading one campaigner to charge that "in the midst of shocking and unprecedented heatwaves, wildfires, and drought in America, Europe, and across the globe, President Biden has failed to meaningfully act on climate."

Related Content

Environmentalists protest outside the White House

'No More Time to Lose': Biden Rebuked for Pushing Off Climate Emergency Declaration

Jake Johnson

The senators wrote that "while we will continue to fight for whatever climate and clean energy proposals can pass in a divided Senate, congressional action to address the climate crisis appears to have stalled."

"As a result, we urge you to put us on an emergency footing and aggressively use your executive powers to address the climate crisis, create good-paying union jobs in the United States, and liberate hard-working American families from volatile energy prices," they continued.

"We ask that you start by declaring a climate emergency to unlock the broad powers of the National Emergency Act (NEA)," the senators added, "and immediately pursue an array of regulatory and administrative actions to slash emissions, protect public health, support national and energy security, and improve our air and water quality."

Advocates on and off Capitol Hill have long highlighted how—as a February report detailed—Biden could use his emergency powers to restrict fossil fuel drilling and exports; limit investment in the sector; boost U.S. manufacturing for clean power and transportation; and "build resilient and distributed renewable energy systems in climate-vulnerable communities."

Related Content

wildfire-california

New Report Details Exactly What Biden Could Do After Declaring 'Climate Emergency'

Jessica Corbett

Noting that potential, the senators' letter emphasizes that "we do not urge you to declare a national emergency lightly," and while "a president's emergency powers should not be used wantonly," humanity can't afford "to shy away from tackling the climate crisis."

The letter also calls for specific actions by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Management and Budget, and departments of Defense, Energy, Justice, and Transportation.

"The climate crisis is one of the biggest emergencies that our country has ever faced and time is running out. We cannot allow a single senator to stall our progress," the document adds in an apparent swipe at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key barrier to his own party's agenda.

"Addressing this crisis head-on, with the full authorities you possess, is a win for the environment, public health, the planet, American workers, American consumers, and our national security interests," the letter concludes. "We urge you to act boldly, declare this crisis the national emergency that it is, and embark upon bold regulatory and administrative action."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Sanders, Merkley

Nine Senators Urge Biden to 'Act Boldly' and Declare Climate Emergency

"Aggressively use your executive powers to address the climate crisis, create good-paying union jobs in the United States, and liberate hard-working American families from volatile energy prices."

Jessica Corbett ·

Environmentalists protest outside the White House

'No More Time to Lose': Biden Rebuked for Pushing Off Climate Emergency Declaration

"The clock is rapidly ticking towards inevitable, irreversible climate catastrophe," said one climate campaigner.

Jake Johnson ·

Democratic congressional candidate Glenn Ivey waits to greet a voter at Surrattsville High School on July 19, 2022 in Clinton, Maryland.

AIPAC Spending Helps Corporate Dem Glenn Ivey Beat Progressive Donna Edwards in Maryland

"Republican donors won another Democratic primary," said one journalist.

Kenny Stancil ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sanders Files Amendment to Limit $76 Billion in 'Corporate Welfare' for Microchip Industry

"If private companies are going to benefit from generous taxpayer subsidies, the financial gains made by these companies must be shared with the American people, not just wealthy shareholders."

Jake Johnson ·

Demonstrators protest Big Pharma lobbying

Big Pharma Has Raised Drug Prices 1,186 Times This Year, Analysis Shows

"We must put an end to drug corporations' unfettered ability to dictate prices at the expense of patients."

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'CEOs, Not Working People, Are Causing Inflation': Report Shows Soaring Executive Pay
  2. Sanders Warns Congress Is Working 'Behind Closed Doors' on $50 Billion in Corporate Welfare
  3. The GOP's Army of Christian Nationalists and White Supremacists Poses a Danger Greater Than You Know
  4. Joe Manchin Just Proved Why We Need the OLIGARCH Act
  5. Just How Much Bigger Is the US-NATO Military Force Than Russia's?
  6. Not One Single Republican Votes for Probe of Neo-Nazis in US Military and Police
  7. 'Nothing Short of a Death Sentence': Fury as Manchin Tanks Climate Spending
  8. 'They Want to Hold Women Captive': GOP Blocks Bill Protecting Right to Travel for Abortion
  9. After Latest Inflation Figures, Fetterman Slams Corporate Execs 'Raising Prices on Us'
  10. 'Looks... Pretty Bad': Secret Service Erased Jan. 6 Texts After Being Asked for Them
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.