AOC Warns Failure to Cancel Student Debt Has 'Demoralized' Critical Voters

In an extensive interview with The New Yorker published Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said President Joe Biden, faced with right-wing Democrats and Republicans in Congress who have blocked legislation to materially improve working people\u0026#039;s lives, must swiftly use his executive power to cancel student loan debt as a politically and economically wise move.\r\n\r\nThe New York Democrat warned that the White House appears overly eager to leave the responsibility for making a difference in constituents\u0026#039; lives with the U.S. Senate and House. Congress has so far been unable to pass Biden\u0026#039;s economic agenda, the Build Back Better Act, largely due to objections from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and the Republican Party.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are some things within the president\u0026#039;s control, and his hesitancy around them has contributed to a situation that isn’t as optimal. The presidency is so much larger than just the votes in the legislature.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The president has a responsibility to look at the tools that he has,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez said, pointing particularly to Biden\u0026#039;s ability to broadly cancel student loan debt, which is held by about 45 million Americans.\r\n\r\nEliminating student debt would save borrowers an average of nearly $500 per month, which takes an average of 20 years to pay, according to the Education Data Initiative—making it \u0022one of the single most impactful things President Biden can do,\u0022 said Ocasio-Cortez.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s entirely within his power,\u0022 she told New Yorker editor David Remnick. \u0022This really isn\u0026#039;t a conversation about providing relief to a small, niche group of people. It\u0026#039;s very much a keystone action politically. I think it\u0026#039;s a keystone action economically as well.\u0022\r\n\r\nEconomists say eliminating student debt would swiftly boost home sales, as student borrowers are estimated to delay home ownership by five to seven years on average. It would also increase the U.S. real GDP by $86 billion to $108 billion, according to credit rating agency Moody\u0026#039;s.\r\n\r\nLegal experts maintain that the Higher Education Act of 1965 gives Biden the authority to cancel student debt or adopt a proposal put forward by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) along with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) to cancel $50,000 per borrower.\r\n\r\nSection 432(a) of the law states that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has the authority to modify loan terms and \u0022enforce, pay, compromise, waive, or release any right, title, claim, lien, or demand, however acquired, including any equity or any right of redemption.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe White House asked the Education Department to examine whether it can broadly cancel student loan debt soon after Biden took office over a year ago, but officials have yet to release a memo detailing the administration\u0026#039;s authority.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are some things within the president\u0026#039;s control, and his hesitancy around them has contributed to a situation that isn\u0026#039;t as optimal,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez said. \u0022The presidency is so much larger than just the votes in the legislature... The president has not been using his executive power to the extent that some would say is necessary.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s hesitancy to do so, the congresswoman added, \u0022has demoralized a very critical voting block that the president, the House, and the Senate need in order to have any chance at preserving any of our majority.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022She\u0026#039;s right,\u0022 tweeted the Debt Collective, a union of Americans who owe \u0022unjust debts.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We agree with AOC,\u0022 added the Student Debt Crisis Center. \u0022There are 45 million Americans with student loan debt. Ignoring their calls to cancel student debt is bad politically and economically.\u0022\r\n\r\nOcasio-Cortez\u0026#039;s comments came as the Democrats are continuing to negotiate the Build Back Better Act, whose passage Manchin obstructed in December over its inclusion of an extended monthly Child Tax Credit. The senator also objected to key climate provisions and paid family and medical leave in earlier versions of the bill, forcing the party to significantly cut down the package before he ultimately rejected it.\r\n\r\nThe congresswoman warned that Biden can\u0026#039;t count on \u0022getting something through that Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema will approve of that will significantly and materially improve the lives of working people.\u0022\r\n\r\nCalling the legislative process a \u0022shit show\u0022 which has so far allowed the party to miss \u0022this very precious opportunity in the Senate for things to happen,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez also warned that Democratic Party leaders take voters in solidly blue districts like hers for granted:\r\n\r\n\r\nI come from a community that is often discounted in many different ways, because, you know, these are \u0022reliable Democrats.\u0022 Like, what she has to say doesn\u0026#039;t matter, etc. What does she know about this political moment?\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The thing that\u0026#039;s unfortunate, and what a lot of people have yet to recognize, is that the motivations and the sense of investment and faith in our democracy and governance from people in communities like mine also determine majorities,\u0022 said Ocasio-Cortez. \u0022They also determine the outcomes of statewide races and presidential races.\u0022