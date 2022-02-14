Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In Garzweiler, Germany, wind turbines are seen near an open-cast mining operation and a coal-fired power plant run by German energy giant RWE on March 15, 2021.

In Garzweiler, Germany, wind turbines are seen near an open-cast mining operation and a coal-fired power plant run by German energy giant RWE on March 15, 2021. (Photo: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

'Net-Zero'? Europe's Top Banks Have Pumped $400 Billion Into Oil and Gas Since 2016

"Now is the time for banks to get real with the science, and announce a science-based moratorium on funding new fossil fuel projects," said one critic.

Kenny Stancil

Scientists have warned repeatedly that avoiding the most catastrophic consequences of the climate crisis requires a rapid and just transition away from fossil fuels, and yet the largest 25 European banks—all purportedly committed to "net-zero" goals—have provided more than $400 billion in financing to 50 corporations expanding oil and gas production since 2016, with no signs of slowing down.

That's according to a new analysis out Monday from the responsible investment organization ShareAction, which said that this "continued love affair with oil and gas... is not only bad news for the climate, but also presents a huge risk for banks and their investors."

Last year, the International Energy Agency (IEA)—a powerful and relatively conservative institution—stated that there is "no need for investment in new fossil fuel supply" in its Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 pathway, and reiterated in its most recent World Energy Outlook that coal, oil, and gas must stay in the ground to have a fighting chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels by the end of the century.

Despite this unambiguous message from the world's leading energy authority, ShareAction's research shows that Europe's biggest banks are still pumping billions of dollars into more than four dozen oil and gas companies expanding production, including ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, and BP.

Led by top offenders HSBC ($59 billion), Barclays ($48 billion), and BNP Paribas ($46 billion), 25 European banks have financed "upstream oil and gas expanders" to the tune of more than $400 billion since 2016.

Given that the IEA's net-zero roadmap "makes unrealistic assumptions about the prospects of carbon, capture, and storage (CCS) technologies" and "only gives us a 50% chance of keeping warming to 1.5°C," ShareAction said that the energy body's 2021 call to halt new oil and gas investment should be "a minimum level of ambition for banks."

Nevertheless, with oil and gas companies expected to invest $150 billion in new projects in 2022, European financial institutions are doing next to nothing to prevent that from happening. Last year, for instance, Credit Suisse, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, UBS, Nordea, and Danske Bank increased their fossil fuel funding.

Achieving a net-zero energy system by mid-century is incompatible with "funding an expansion in [the] production of fossil fuels," Mark Campanale, founder and executive chair of Carbon Tracker, said Monday in a statement praising ShareAction's report. "Now is the time for banks to get real with the science, and announce a science-based moratorium on funding new fossil fuel projects."

In addition to flouting scientific guidance, Europe's top banks are also acting in violation of their own public commitments to net-zero. Twenty-four of the banks under scrutiny are members of the United Nations-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA). The lone exception is DZ Bank, which is a member of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance Germany.

Since joining the NZBA last year, these 24 banks have provided at least $38 billion in financing to corporations that are ramping up drilling operations, with about half of the planned projects expected to rely on fracking and other especially destructive methods. Roughly half of that funding ($19 billion) has come from four of the NZBA's founding members—HSBC, Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Bank.

While NZBA members have pledged to set emission reductions targets for their energy portfolios, the alliance has been silent on the question of fossil fuel expansion.

Xavier Lerin, senior research manager at ShareAction and lead author of the report, said in a statement that financing further extraction is a "lose-lose bet."

"If oil and gas demand decreases in line with 1.5°C scenarios, prices will fall and assets will become stranded," said Lerin. "On the other hand, if demand does not fall enough to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the economy will suffer from severe physical climate impacts. Either way, value will be destroyed for energy companies, banks, and their investors."

According to ShareAction, just a handful of banks restrict financing for fossil fuel projects, and even fewer have taken steps to limit financing for corporations that are expanding oil and gas production.

Of the 25 banks analyzed, only Commerzbank, Crédit Mutuel, Danske Bank, La Banque Postale, and NatWest have started curbing financing for oil and gas projects. But only Commerzbank, Crédit Mutuel, and La Banque Postale have also committed to reducing financing for companies with oil and expansion plans, and that applies strictly to new clients in the case of Commerzbank.

ShareAction called this "an important distinction" because "some 92% of finance to oil and gas companies comes from general-purpose corporate loans. These can be directed into any subsidiary or project the company likes."

"Banks often frame their objectives in terms of supporting clients to transition away from fossil fuels, rather than imposing financing restrictions," ShareAction noted. "But most banks—HSBC included—are not demanding transition plans from clients, raising doubts about their commitment to this transition."

According to the report, Danske Bank and NatWest are the only banks that have publicly urged some of their oil and gas clients to establish transition plans by a set date. Meanwhile, La Banque Postale is the only bank mandating that clients eliminate oil and gas expansion plans.

ShareAction is calling on asset managers to take advantage of their shareholder rights to demand investment policies that stop bankrolling planetary destruction.

"Last year shareholders were instrumental in pushing banks to adopt or strengthen restrictions on coal finance," said Kelly Shields, senior officer for banking standards at ShareAction. "This year they need to replicate that success with oil and gas expansion by voting for robust shareholder resolutions and against inadequate say on climate plans."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

A woman wearing a mask saying, "Capitalism is the virus."

Critics Say Behind-the-Scene Efforts by HBSC Prove Big Bank Climate Pledges 'Cannot Be Trusted'

Julia Conley ·

A coal-fired power plant.

Despite Climate Imperative, 94% of Analyzed Coal Companies Have No Phaseout Plan

Jessica Corbett ·

F-22

Demanding 'Global Peace Dividend,' Nobel Laureates Call for 2% Cut in World's Military Spending

Brett Wilkins ·

extreme weather

Climate-Driven Weather Disasters Increased Fivefold Over Past 50 Years: UN Agency

Jenna McGuire ·

Latest News

See all
Parkland father protest

'Fulfill Your Promises,' Biden Told Four Years After Parkland Massacre

"I'm disappointed," said survivor and activist David Hogg, "and frankly, if I could say one thing to the president, it's that we need you to go out and act right now before the next Parkland happens."

Jessica Corbett ·

Farmer examining dry conditions

Climate Crisis Has Made Western US Megadrought Worst in 1,200 Years

"Climate change is here and now," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal. "If a 1,200 year mega-drought isn't enough to make people realize that, I don't know what is."

Julia Conley ·

Voters protest in Austin

Groups Warn Texas Voting Rights 'In Jeopardy' as GOP Law Wreaks Havoc

"Confusion was always the point," one voting rights advocate said of the Republican law. "This was never actually about making sure that we can have free and fair elections."

Jake Johnson ·

In Garzweiler, Germany, wind turbines are seen near an open-cast mining operation and a coal-fired power plant run by German energy giant RWE on March 15, 2021.

'Net-Zero'? Europe's Top Banks Have Pumped $400 Billion Into Oil and Gas Since 2016

"Now is the time for banks to get real with the science, and announce a science-based moratorium on funding new fossil fuel projects," said one critic.

Kenny Stancil ·

Jessica Cisneros

'She Will Fight for the Working Class': Sanders Endorses Cisneros

"She will fight for the working class in Congress and together we will build a movement to transform this nation so that it works for all our people," said the Vermont senator.

Julia Conley ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.