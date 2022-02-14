'Net-Zero'? Europe's Top Banks Have Pumped $400 Billion Into Oil and Gas Since 2016

Scientists have warned repeatedly that avoiding the most catastrophic consequences of the climate crisis requires a rapid and just transition away from fossil fuels, and yet the largest 25 European banks—all purportedly committed to \u0022net-zero\u0022 goals—have provided more than $400 billion in financing to 50 corporations expanding oil and gas production since 2016, with no signs of slowing down.\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s according to a new analysis out Monday from the responsible investment organization ShareAction, which said that this \u0022continued love affair with oil and gas... is not only bad news for the climate, but also presents a huge risk for banks and their investors.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast year, the International Energy Agency (IEA)—a powerful and relatively conservative institution—stated that there is \u0022no need for investment in new fossil fuel supply\u0022 in its Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 pathway, and reiterated in its most recent World Energy Outlook that coal, oil, and gas must stay in the ground to have a fighting chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels by the end of the century.\r\n\r\nDespite this unambiguous message from the world\u0026#039;s leading energy authority, ShareAction\u0026#039;s research shows that Europe\u0026#039;s biggest banks are still pumping billions of dollars into more than four dozen oil and gas companies expanding production, including ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, and BP.\r\n\r\nLed by top offenders HSBC ($59 billion), Barclays ($48 billion), and BNP Paribas ($46 billion), 25 European banks have financed \u0022upstream oil and gas expanders\u0022 to the tune of more than $400 billion since 2016.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGiven that the IEA\u0026#039;s net-zero roadmap \u0022makes unrealistic assumptions about the prospects of carbon, capture, and storage (CCS) technologies\u0022 and \u0022only gives us a 50% chance of keeping warming to 1.5°C,\u0022 ShareAction said that the energy body\u0026#039;s 2021 call to halt new oil and gas investment should be \u0022a minimum level of ambition for banks.\u0022\r\n\r\nNevertheless, with oil and gas companies expected to invest $150 billion in new projects in 2022, European financial institutions are doing next to nothing to prevent that from happening. Last year, for instance, Credit Suisse, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, UBS, Nordea, and Danske Bank increased their fossil fuel funding.\r\n\r\nAchieving a net-zero energy system by mid-century is incompatible with \u0022funding an expansion in [the] production of fossil fuels,\u0022 Mark Campanale, founder and executive chair of Carbon Tracker, said Monday in a statement praising ShareAction\u0026#039;s report. \u0022Now is the time for banks to get real with the science, and announce a science-based moratorium on funding new fossil fuel projects.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to flouting scientific guidance, Europe\u0026#039;s top banks are also acting in violation of their own public commitments to net-zero. Twenty-four of the banks under scrutiny are members of the United Nations-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA). The lone exception is DZ Bank, which is a member of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance Germany.\r\n\r\nSince joining the NZBA last year, these 24 banks have provided at least $38 billion in financing to corporations that are ramping up drilling operations, with about half of the planned projects expected to rely on fracking and other especially destructive methods. Roughly half of that funding ($19 billion) has come from four of the NZBA\u0026#039;s founding members—HSBC, Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Bank.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBanks say they want to help clients transition, but the oil \u0026amp; gas sector shows no signs of slowing expansion.\r\n\r\nIn 2022 alone, companies are expected to invest $150bn in new projects.\r\n\r\nNo bank publicly asks clients for transition plans https://t.co/Z545BS8Ctw pic.twitter.com/D6GLzwSocj\r\n— ShareAction (@ShareAction) February 14, 2022\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile NZBA members have pledged to set emission reductions targets for their energy portfolios, the alliance has been silent on the question of fossil fuel expansion.\r\n\r\nXavier Lerin, senior research manager at ShareAction and lead author of the report, said in a statement that financing further extraction is a \u0022lose-lose bet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If oil and gas demand decreases in line with 1.5°C scenarios, prices will fall and assets will become stranded,\u0022 said Lerin. \u0022On the other hand, if demand does not fall enough to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the economy will suffer from severe physical climate impacts. Either way, value will be destroyed for energy companies, banks, and their investors.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to ShareAction, just a handful of banks restrict financing for fossil fuel projects, and even fewer have taken steps to limit financing for corporations that are expanding oil and gas production.\r\n\r\nOf the 25 banks analyzed, only Commerzbank, Crédit Mutuel, Danske Bank, La Banque Postale, and NatWest have started curbing financing for oil and gas projects. But only Commerzbank, Crédit Mutuel, and La Banque Postale have also committed to reducing financing for companies with oil and expansion plans, and that applies strictly to new clients in the case of Commerzbank.\r\n\r\nShareAction called this \u0022an important distinction\u0022 because \u0022some 92% of finance to oil and gas companies comes from general-purpose corporate loans. These can be directed into any subsidiary or project the company likes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Banks often frame their objectives in terms of supporting clients to transition away from fossil fuels, rather than imposing financing restrictions,\u0022 ShareAction noted. \u0022But most banks—HSBC included—are not demanding transition plans from clients, raising doubts about their commitment to this transition.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the report, Danske Bank and NatWest are the only banks that have publicly urged some of their oil and gas clients to establish transition plans by a set date. Meanwhile, La Banque Postale is the only bank mandating that clients eliminate oil and gas expansion plans.\r\n\r\nShareAction is calling on asset managers to take advantage of their shareholder rights to demand investment policies that stop bankrolling planetary destruction.\r\n\r\n\u0022Last year shareholders were instrumental in pushing banks to adopt or strengthen restrictions on coal finance,\u0022 said Kelly Shields, senior officer for banking standards at ShareAction. \u0022This year they need to replicate that success with oil and gas expansion by voting for robust shareholder resolutions and against inadequate say on climate plans.\u0022