Sanders Senate Speech Urges Diplomatic Resolution of Ukraine Crisis

As the tense standoff over Ukraine showed no signs of defusing, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders took the Senate floor Thursday to deliver an impassioned plea for a diplomatic solution to the crisis involving the United States and Russia, the world\u0026#039;s two nuclear superpowers.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nSanders (I-Vt.) warned that Europe \u0022for the first time in almost 80 years is faced with the threat of a major invasion\u0022 as Russian troops mass along Ukraine\u0026#039;s border, while echoing his Tuesday\u0026nbsp;Guardian editorial\u0026nbsp;by stressing that rushing to war with Moscow would have potentially catastrophic \u0022unintended consequences.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022We must do everything possible to find a diplomatic resolution to prevent what would be an enormously destructive war in Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe democratic socialist senator recalled numerous American wars and their human costs, from the\u0026nbsp;\u0022almost incalculable\u0022 loss of Vietnamese,\u0026nbsp;Cambodian,\u0026nbsp;and Laotian\u0026nbsp;life during a 21-year U.S. engagement in Indochina,\u0026nbsp;to the equally protracted so-called War on Terror—conflicts in which \u0022millions of innocent people paid the price\u0022 for what were, in both cases, dubious casus belli. \u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022That is why we must do everything possible to find a diplomatic resolution to prevent what would be an enormously destructive war in Ukraine,\u0022 stressed Sanders, who voted to authorize the war in Afghanistan but against invading Iraq.\r\n\r\nThe two-time Democratic presidential candidate cited estimates that war in Ukraine might result in \u0022over 50,000 civilian casualties\u0022 and spark a massive refugee crisis that could be the worst on the continent since World War II, while warning of the \u0022even more horrifying\u0022 possibility of the conflict embroiling other nations in the region.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAdditionally, Western sanctions targeting Russia \u0022could result in massive economic upheaval,\u0022 adversely impacting everything from food and energy supplies to the financial system and other vital goods and services. The effects, said Sanders, \u0022would be felt in Europe, they would be felt here in the United States, and around the world.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile acknowledging Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s \u0022unacceptable\u0022 aggression toward Ukraine, Sanders asserted that \u0022it is good to know some history\u0022—namely, the provocative expansion of the NATO to Russia\u0026#039;s doorstep.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSanders also decried the \u0022hypocritical\u0022 U.S. refusal to recognize the Russian geopolitical axiom of the near-abroad—Moscow\u0026#039;s \u0022sphere of influence\u0022—given nearly 200 years of the United States\u0026#039; own hegemonic Monroe Doctrine.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nReiterating his plea for all interested parties to \u0022work hard to achieve a realistic and mutually agreeable resolution\u0022 to the unabating crisis, Sanders argued that the diplomatic path \u0022is not weakness.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022That is not appeasement,\u0022 he insisted. \u0022Bringing people together to resolve conflicts nonviolently is strength, and it is the right thing to do.\u0022