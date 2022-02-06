The Movement Grows: Jayapal Heralds Record 120 Medicare for All Co-Sponsors

Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Sunday welcomed a new record number of co-sponsors—120—for her Medicare for All legislation.\r\n\r\nThe latest support came from Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.), who was sworn in just two weeks ago.\r\n\r\nTwo other House Democrats also signed on as co-sponsors last week: Reps. Donald Norcross of New Jersey and Shontel Brown of Ohio.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve officially got a record 120 co-sponsors on my Medicare for All Act!\u0022 tweeted Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Jayapal (D-Wash.), welcoming the latest development in the \u0022fight to ensure healthcare as a human right.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nA longtime proponent of a single-payer healthcare system, Jayapal introduced H.R. 1976, which calls for a two-year phase-in to cover all Americans, last year.\r\n\r\nShe said at the time that the Covid-19 crisis \u0022is shining a bright light on our broken, for-profit healthcare system,\u0022 though even before the pandemic hit \u0022we were already leaving nearly half of all adults under the age of 65 uninsured or underinsured.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is a solution to this health crisis,\u0022 she said, \u0022a popular one that guarantees healthcare to every person as a human right and finally puts people over profits and care over corporations. That solution is Medicare for All—everyone in, nobody out.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmong the organizations that have endorsed Jayapal\u0026#039;s proposal is Public Citizen. In a report last year, the advocacy group estimated that \u0022hundreds of thousands of deaths could have been prevented\u0022 if the nation had universal health coverage.\r\n\r\nAnother longtime advocate of Medicare for All—Sen. Bernie Sanders—in December drew a line between the gaps in Americans\u0026#039; healthcare coverage and the pandemic.\r\n\r\nCovid-19, he tweeted at the time, \u0022has shown us clearly the vulgarity of our healthcare \u0026#039;system.\u0026#039; Highest costs in the world, yet not enough nurses or doctors. Many millions uninsured, while insurance company profits soar. The struggle continues. Healthcare is a human right. Medicare for all.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThat December tweet came two weeks after the nation had surpassed 800,000 known deaths from Covid-19.\r\n\r\nOn Friday, the U.S. death toll from the disease surpassed 900,000, a rise fueled in part by the Omicron variant.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s absolutely staggering,\u0022 said Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo of the death toll.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s unreal, frankly,\u0022 she said. \u0022And what makes it an even... greater heartbreak—as if the loss of 900,000 souls weren\u0026#039;t enough of a heartbreak—is the fact that it\u0026#039;s probably an undercount of the number of people that we\u0026#039;ve lost.\u0022