GOP Declares Deadly Capitol Attack 'Legitimate Political Discourse'

Progressives expressed outrage Friday after the Republican National Committee formally declared the deadly January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election \u0022legitimate political discourse.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Mark this day for future reference.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022January 6th was not \u0022legitimate political discourse\u0022—it was a violent insurrection on our Capitol,\u0022 Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) tweeted in response to the RNC declaration.\r\n\r\n\u0022I didn\u0026#039;t know if I\u0026#039;d make it out alive,\u0022 she added. \u0022Some didn\u0026#039;t. We cannot let the GOP whitewash what happened.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe New York Times reports the Republican National Committee (RNC) voted overwhelmingly Friday to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for their participation in the Democrat-led bipartisan commission investigating the January 6 attack.\r\n\r\nThe RNC censure resolution accuses Cheney and Kinzinger of \u0022participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,\u0022 and of \u0022utilizing their past professed affiliation to mask Democrat abuse of prosecutorial power for partisan purposes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)—a member of the special House committee investigating the January 6 attack—told the Times that \u0022The Republican Party is so off the deep end now that they are describing an attempted coup and a deadly insurrection as political expression.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is a scandal that historians will be aghast at, to think that a major political party would be denouncing Liz Cheney for standing up for the Constitution and not saying anything about Donald Trump\u0026#039;s involvement in the insurrection.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKaren Hobert Flynn, president of the progressive advocacy group Common Cause, said in a statement that \u0022January 6 was an insurrection that left people dead and scores of seriously injured in its wake. It was not legitimate political discourse no matter what the GOP says.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It was a violent attempt to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and ignore the will of the people,\u0022 she continued. \u0022It was a dangerous and irresponsible attempt to try to intimidate Congress with an angry racist mob assembled and then set loose by a man who had just lost the presidential election.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022With today\u0026#039;s vote, the Republican Party has just endorsed violence as a legitimate form of political expression,\u0022 Hobert Flynn added. \u0022Their vote to legitimize violence is anti-democratic. There is no room for ambiguity when it comes to an attack on the peaceful transfer of power and our democratic system of government.\u0022\r\n\r\nCheney responded to the censure by posting a video showing supporters of Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022Big Lie\u0022—the fallacious belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen—savagely assaulting Capitol police officers and violently storming the U.S. Congress in a bid to stop lawmakers from certifying President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s Electoral College victory.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDaniel Ziblatt, a professor at Harvard University and author of How Democracies Die, tweeted: \u0022I have spent a lot of my career studying what happens when conservatives fully go off the rails. This is one of those moments.\u0022\u0026nbsp;