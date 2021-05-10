400+ Covid Survivors, Academics, and Advocacy Groups Push Boris Johnson to Back Vaccine Patent Waiver

A coalition of more than 400 healthcare workers, academics, Covid-19 survivors, and civil society groups on Monday urged U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "stand on the right side of history" and immediately join his U.S. counterpart in supporting a patent waiver for coronavirus vaccines.
"Right now, there are factories sitting idle that could be producing billions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines, but intellectual property rules are restricting production to the supply chains just a few companies."
—Heidi Chow, Global Justice Now"Action is profoundly urgent. New waves of Covid-19 are rising across the globe while epidemiologists warn that new mutations risk leaving current vaccines ineffective," the coalition wrote in a letter to Johnson, who has thus far joined other European leaders in resisting pressure to support a suspension of vaccine-related intellectual property protections.
"Together with sharing vaccine technologies and know-how through the Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP), this waiver would allow more producers to get more vaccines made, and help save countless lives and livelihoods," the letter reads. "Defending intellectual property at all costs will not only lead to even more unnecessary loss of lives but is an unprecedented act of collective self-harm."
In addition to hundreds of advocacy groups and public health experts, the letter was signed by dozens of U.K. members of parliament, including Dr. Philippa Whitford and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now—a London-based group that organized the letter alongside STOPAIDS and Just Treatment—said in a statement Monday that "right now, there are factories sitting idle that could be producing billions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines, but intellectual property rules are restricting production to the supply chains just a few companies."
"It is utterly shameful that the U.K. remains complicit in this crisis," said Chow. "The prime minister must now read the writing on the wall, step up, and support a patent waiver for the sake of all humanity."
Pleased to join with 450 other voices calling on the Prime Minister to support an intellectual property waiver on Covid-19 vaccines & treatment
It’s morally bankrupt to do anything else#PeoplesVaccine https://t.co/AC2EKgNjSy
— Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) May 10, 2021
The Biden administration's endorsement of the patent waiver last week—a move that followed months of persistent grassroots pressure—added momentum to long-stagnant negotiations over the proposal, which was first introduced at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in October by India and South Africa.
But despite garnering support from more than 100 countries as well as the head of the World Health Organization, Nobel Prize-winning economists, and former heads of state, the waiver's path to approval remains in doubt as Canada, European nations, and other rich countries refuse to end their opposition, keeping a WTO consensus out of reach.
Proponents of the waiver argue that while it would not be sufficient in itself to end vaccine production shortages and massively unequal distribution, it would remove a major legal barrier preventing generic manufacturers around the world from copying existing vaccine formulas and adding to the global supply—an urgent necessity amid surging infections in developing countries and what the WHO has labeled a "variant of concern" in India.
In its letter to Johnson on Monday, the public health coalition wrote that a patent waiver would "help scale up global vaccine production to produce safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines for all people, in all countries."
The temporary patent waiver, the groups argued, "is crucial towards ending this global pandemic and achieving worldwide immunity."
Below is the full letter and list of signatories:
Dear Prime Minister,
We are writing to you as academics, public health experts, parliamentarians, unions, faith leaders, healthcare workers, patients, Covid-19 survivors and civil society organizations to urge you to support the proposal to waive intellectual property rules on Covid-19 health technologies at the World Trade Organization.
We warmly welcome the news that the Biden administration is now supportive of an intellectual property waiver to help scale up global vaccine production to produce safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines for all people, in all countries.
We now urge you to also re-consider the U.K. government's opposition to this proposal that is supported by over 100 countries worldwide and is crucial towards ending this global pandemic and achieving worldwide immunity.
Action is profoundly urgent. New waves of Covid-19 are rising across the globe while epidemiologists warn that new mutations risk leaving current vaccines ineffective.
Together with sharing vaccine technologies and know-how through the Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP), this Waiver would allow more producers to get more vaccines made, and help save countless lives and livelihoods. We must learn the painful lessons from a history of unequal access in dealing with diseases such as HIV/AIDS.
We urge you to now provide the leadership to ensure an end to this global crisis. Defending intellectual property at all costs will not only lead to even more unnecessary loss of lives but is an unprecedented act of collective self-harm.
Please stand on the right side of history and ensure vaccines are available to everyone, everywhere—a 'People's Vaccine'—by supporting the waiver proposal at the World Trade Organization and the Covid-19 Technology Access Pool.
Yours sincerely,
Academics
Aidan O’Donnell, Senior Teaching Fellow, University Of Strathclyde
Alfredo Saad Filho, Professor and Head of Department of International Development, King’s College London
Alisa Gessler, Student, IHEID (Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies)
Andrew Phillips, Professor of Epidemiology, University College London
Andrew Watterson, Professor of Health, Public Health and Population Health Research Group, University of Stirling
Andrew Hayward, Director UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care,
Ann Phoenix, Professor, Thomas Coram Research Unit, University College London
Anna Purdie, Programme Manager, Global Health 50/50, University College London
Anne Mills, Professor, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Annegret Pelchen-Matthews, Researcher, University College London
Antonio Cardesa-Salzmann, Dr, University of Strathclyde
Aurelia Lepine, Associate Professor, University College London
Brook K. Baker, Professor, Northeastern U. School of Law
Chloe Orki, Professor of Medicine , Queen Mary University of London
Christina Pagel, Professor of Operational Research, University College London
Claire Walker, Funding Adviser, International Centre for Eye Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Clare Wenham, Associate Professor of Global Health Policy, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
Cristina Garcia-Mauriño Alcazar, MD, PhD Student, University College London
Daniella Watson, PHD student, University of Southampton
Danielle Solomon, Clinical Fellow, University College London
Danilo Mandic, Senior Lecturer, University of Westminster
Debs Gwynn, Teacher, National Education Union
Dena Kirpalani, researcher
Deniz Erdoğdu, Assoc Prof , MD, University of Health Sciences, Diskapi Yildirim Beyazit Training and Research Hospital
Donatella Alessandrini, Professor of Law, University of Kent
Dr Amy Barnes, Lecturer, University of Sheffield
Dr Andrew Hill, Senior Visiting Research Fellow, University of Liverpool
Dr Angela Daly, Senior Lecturer, University of Strathclyde
Dr Ayesha Ahmad, Senior Lecturer in Global Health, St Georges University of London
Dr David McMenemy, Lecturer, University of Strathclyde
Dr Fifa Rahman, Permanent Civil Society Representative, ACT-Accelerator Facilitation Council,
Dr Gavin Morgan, Educational Psychologist, University College London
Dr Hyo Yoon Kang, Reader in Intellectual Property Law, University of Kent, Kent Law School
Dr Jason Hickel, Senior Lecturer, Goldsmiths, University of London
Dr Jennie Gamlin, Associate Professor, Global Health, University College London
Dr Nicole Votruba, Scientific coordinator/Policy Officer APP on Global Health, King’s College London/ All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global Health
Dr Rob Ralston, Research Fellow, University of Edinburgh
Dr. Tracey Wagner-Rizvi, Research Fellow – Health Governance, University of Edinburgh
Edward Fottrell, Associate Professor of Epidemiology & Global Health, University College London
Edward Kirton-Darling, Academic, University of Kent
Eleanor Brooks, Lecturer Health Policy, University of Edinburgh
Eleanor Hutchinson, Assistant Professor, International Centre for Eye Health
Elisa Morgera, Professor of Global Environmental Law, University of Strathclyde
Emily Grabham, Professor of Law, University of Kent
Emily Jones, Associate Professor, University of Oxford
Eric Loefflad, Dr, University of Kent
Fiona Ross, Professor Health and Social Care Emeritus , Kingston University
Frances Stewart, Emeritus professor, University of Oxford
Gemma Aellah, Research Fellow in Global Health, BSMS Centre for Global Health
Gowri Nanayakkara, Dr, Canterbury Christ Church University
Graham Dutfield, Professor of International Governance, University of Leeds
Graham Hamley, PhD Researcher, University of Strathclyde
Guido Noto La Diega, Associate Professor of Intellectual Property and Privacy Law, University of Stirling
Harm Schepel, Professor of economic law, Kent Law School
Hassan Haghparast Bidgoli, Principal Research Fellow/Associate professor, University College London
Hattie Lowe, Researcher, University College London
Helen Weiss, Professor of Epidemiology, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
Helena Legido Quigley, Associate Professor, International Centre for Eye Health
Ibrahim Abubakar, Professor, University College London
Imogen Bakelmun, Communications Director , Global Health 50/50
Jane Cavanagh, University Manager, University College London
Janet Seeley, Professor , London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Dep
Janis Wong, PhD Researcher, University of St Andrews
Jeff Collin, Professor of Global Health Policy, University of Edinburgh
Jocelyn Bosse, Lecturer in Intellectual Property Law, University of Reading
Jolene Skordis, Professor of Economics, University College London
Joseph Collins, Research Assistant and PhD Student, University College London
Julie Gibson, Researcher, University of Strathclyde
Kathy Baisley, Associate Professor of Medical Statistics & Epidemiology, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Kaveri Qureshi, Lecturer, University of Edinburgh
Kenneth Fleming, Emeritus Fellow, Green Templeton College, University of Oxford
Lara Goscé, Dr, University College London
Len Doyal Doyal, Professsor, University of Bristol
Lucy C Irvine, Dr, University College London
Luis Eslava, Dr, University of Kent
Malcolm Combe, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Strathclyde
MariaClara Liuzzi, Doctoral candidate,
Mariela de Amstalden, Dr,
Mark O’Brien, Researcher , Higher Education
Maru Mormina, Senior Researcher and Ethics Advisor
Maryam Shahmanesh, Professor of Global Health , University College London
Melania Calestani, Senior Lecturer, Kingston University
Melissa Leach, Director, Institute of Development Studies
Michael Depledge, Emeritus Professor, University of Exeter Medical School
Mireille Evagora-Campbell, Research Coordinator
Mika Schroder, PhD Researcher, Strathclyde Centre for Environmental Law and Governance
Miwon Seo, Ph D.,
Nadine Seward, Lecturer in global health
Naomi Saville, Senior Research Associate, University College London
Nayeli Urquiza, Wellcome Trust Research Associate, University of Kent
Neyanne Nugapen, Mr, Norfolk County Council
Nick Grieg, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Kent
Philip Dearden, Professor, Centre for International Development and Training University of Wolverhampton
Prof Sir Andrew Haines, Professor of environmental Change and Public Health, London School of Hygiene and Trop Med
Professor Laura Camfield, Head of the School of International Development/DSA Council member, University of East Anglia
Professor Sir Graham Thornicroft, Professor , King’s College London
Professor Sophie Harman, Professor of International Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Rajeeb Sah, Senior Lecturer, Canterbury Christ Church University
Rashida A Ferrand, Professor, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
Rebecca Shepard, Student, IHEID
Richard Wilkinson, Emeritus Professor of Social Epidemiology,, University of Nottingham Medical School,
Rochelle Burgess, Lecturer in Global Health, University College London
Rose Parfitt, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Kent
Sadie Bell, Research Fellow, London School of Hygiene &Tropical Medicine
Sahra Gibbon, Associate Professor in Anthropology , University College London
Sally Sheldon, Professor, Kent University
Sara (Meg) Davis, Senior researcher , Global Health Centre, Graduate Institute
Serena Natile, Assistant Professor , Warwick Law School
Shivani Singh, Associate Professor (Teaching), University College London
Sir Alimuddin ZUMLA, Professor of Infectious Diseases and International health, University College London
Stefan Elbe, Professor of International Relations, University of Sussex
Stephanie Switzer, Senior Lecturer, University of Strathclyde
Stephen Blythe, Course Co-Ordinator, University of Strathclyde
Stephen Matlin, Visiting Professor, Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College London
Stephen Reicher, Wardlaw Professor of Psychology, University of St. Andrews, University of St. Andrews
Susan Michie, Professor, UCL
Syed Ziaur Rahman, Professor, Ibn Sina Academy of Medieval Medicine and Sciences
Thanos Zartaloudis, Dr/Reader in Law, Kent Law School
Thomas Broderick, PhD Candidate and Tutor, University of Edinburgh
Tim Colbourn, Associate Professor of Global Health Epidemiology and Evaluation, UCL Institute for Global Health
Toni Wright, Research Fellow, Canterbury Christ Church University
Tony Sandset, Researcher
Tracey Chantler, Assistant Professor Public Health Evaluation, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Tristan Henderson, Senior Lecturer, University of St Andrews
Vanessa Hack, Project Manager (Infectious Disease Epidemiology), UCL Institute for Global Health
Wade Mansell, Professor Emeritus, University of Kent
William Yule , Emeritus Professor of Applied Child Psychology , King’s College London
Zainab Bakari, PhD researcher, University of Kent
Civil society organisation
Aaron Oxley, Executive Director, RESULTS UK
Agnes Callamard, Secretary General, Amnesty International
Alex Lawson, Executive Director, Social Security Works
Alex Sparrowhawk, Chair, UK Community Advisory Board (HIV Treatment Advocates Network)
Alison Stuart, Director, Aberdeen Climate Action
Alistair Dutton, Director, Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF)
Alma De León, Regional Director, ITPC-LATCA
Almuth Ernsting, Co-director, Biofuelwatch
Amanda Khozi Mukwashi, CEO, Christian Aid
Annette Gaudino, Director of Policy Strategy, Treatment Action Group
Beatrice Ogolla, Program Coordinator, Personal Initiative for Positive Empowerment (PIPE)
Bekky Ashmore, Policy and Advocacy Adviser, Plan International UK
Ben Gilchrist, Chief Executive, Caritas Shrewsbury
Bennett Collins, Deputy Director, Third Generation Project
Brook K. Baker, Senior Policy Analyst, Health GAP (Global Access Project)
Camilla Knox-Peebles, Chief Executive, Amref Health Africa UK
Caoimhe de Barra, CEO, Trócaire
Catherine Sophie Dimitroulias, President, Association of Women of Southern Europe (AFEM)
Catrina Randall, Network coordinator, Young Friends of the Earth Scotland
Chaitra Dinesh, National Director, Students for Global Health
Chloe James, Senior lecturer in medical microbiology, University of Salford
Christine Allen, Director, Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD)
Claire Munoz Parry, Assistant Director, Global Health Programme, Chatham House
Danny Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive, Oxfam GB
David Thomas, Communications and Campaigns Manager, Social Value UK
Dr Richard Dixon, Director, Friends of the Earth Scotland
Edwin J Bernard, Executive Director, HIV Justice Network
Eldred Tellis, Executive Director, Sankalp Rehabilitation Trust
Elizabeth Baines, Organiser, Just Treatment
Elizabeth Pfiester, Executive Director, T1International
Emma Ritch, Executive Director, Engender
Eoin Dubsky, Campaigner, SumOfUs
Erick Okioma , Chief of the Party , Nelson Mandela TB HIV Community Information CBO
Fiona Uellendahl, Policy Advisor, World Vision Deutschland e.V.
Gabrielle Jeliazkov, Just Transition Campaigner, Platform London
Gail Davey, Founder, Footwork, the International Podoconiosis Initiative
Geoff Earl, Member, Nurses United
George Carter, Founder/Director, Foundation for Integrative AIDS Research (FIAR)
Human Rights Watch
Isla Scott, Ms, Divest Strathclyde
James Dunworth, Office Manager, HIV i-BASE
Jean Kemp, Committee member, St Andrews TTIP Action Group
Jimmy Paul, Director, Wellbeing Economy Alliance Scotland
Johanna Elbel, European Coordination Committee, Universities Allied for Essential Medicines
John Good, Interim Chief Executive, ActionAid UK
Karine Doumbia, coordinator, APPIO Solidaire pour le reinforcement le l’aude au development
Kathleen Jenkins, Secretary, Scottish Hazards
Keith Stoddart, Secretary, Peoples Assembly Scotland
Khushali Shingala, Project Development Officer, DMI
Laura Sullivan , Executive Director , WeMove Europe
Leah Sullivan, Trade Campaigner, War on Want
Lenio Capsaskis, Head of Health, Save the Children UK
Lesley Checkley, Member of Zero Covid Scotland working group, Zero Covid Scotland
Lewis Temple, CEO, BRAC UK
Line Christensen, Campaign Director, Jubilee Scotland
Lois Chingandu, Director Evidence and Influence, Frontline AIDS
Lorena Di Giano, Executive Director, Fundación GEP
Luis Morago, Campaign Director, Avaaz
Marlyn Tweedie, Miss, None
Martin Drewry, CEO, Health Poverty Action
Matthew Hodson, Executive Director, NAM Publications (aidsmap)
Médecins Sans Frontières UK
Melissa Jones, Digital Communications and Campaigns Officer, Action for Global Health
Michael Chessum, National Organiser, Another Europe is Possible
Michael Gidney, Chief Executive, Fairtrade Foundation
Mike Podmore, Director, STOPAIDS
Naomi Burke-Shyne, Executive Director, Harm Reduction International
Natalie Rhodes, Policy Officer, Transparency International Global Health
Nick Dearden, Director, Global Justice Now
Nick Mabey, CEO, E3G (Third Generation Environmentalism)
Nina Black, Advocacy Advisor, BRAC UK
Parminder Jeet Singh, Executive Director, IT for Change
Paul Cook, Head of Advocacy, Tearfund
Paul Davis, Policy Director, R2H Action [Right to Health]
Robbie Lawlor, Co-founder, Access to Medicines Ireland
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
Never Miss a Beat.
Get our best delivered to your inbox.
Rosanne Palmer-White, UK and Influencing Director, Restless Development
Ruth Bergan, Senior Adviser, Trade Justice Movement
Sarah Hirom, Trustee, One World Week
Scott Tully, Organiser, Glasgow Calls Out Polluters
Shaun Spiers, Executive Director, Green Alliance
Simon Collins, Advocate, HIV i-Base
Sophie Strachan, Director , Sophia Forum
Stephanie Draper, CEO, Bond
Steve Rolfe, Chair, Global Justice Glasgow
Tamar Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene
Titilola Banjoko, Chair, Board of Trustees, Foundation for Women’s Health Research and Development
Umunyana Rugege, Executive Director, SECTION27
Zita Holbourne, National Chair, BARAC UK
Faith leaders
Joseph Collins, Canon, Retired Catholic Priest
Rev Lynn Green, General Secretary, The Baptist Union of Great Britain
Anthony Alfred Peck, General Secretary, European Baptist Federation
Robert Russell McLarty, Parish Minister , Meadowbank Church of Scotland
Barbara Curtin, Mrs, Church of Scotland
Simeon Baker, Director of Mission, Baptist Union of Wales
Rt Rev Dr Martin Fair, Moderator of the General Assembly, Church of Scotland
Rev Dr Susan Brown, Convener, Faith Impact Forum, Church of Scotland
Revd Clare Downing, Moderator of General Assembly, United Reformed Church
Peter Pay, Moderator of General Assembly, United Reformed Church
Bob Fyffe, General Secretary, Churches Together in Britain and Ireland
Rev John O Fulton, Moderator of the General Assembly, Unite Free Church of Scotland
Elisabeth Cranfield, Reverend, Church of Scotland
Mary Cranfield, Parish Minister, Church of Scotland
Healthcare workers
Alice Leahy, Consultant Paediatrician, University Hospital Southampton
Andrea Hotchkin, Medical Doctor Development worker in Chad, BMS Worldmission
Andrea Loudon, Retired pharmacist
Anne Thomas, Speech and Language Therapist, Highland Council
Anne-Margaret Phee, Mental health support worker, Hwupenyu health & wellbeing project
Anthony Johnson, Registered Nurse and Lead Organiser, Nurses United UK
ASIM NABi, HIV case Manager, National AIDS control programme
Asma Ashraf, Research Nurse, University College London
Ben Simms, CEO, Tropical Health and Education Trust
Blossom Coutinho, Chairperson, Sankalp rehabilitation trust
Catherine Tobias, Consultant Child Psychiatrist, NHS
Craig Dobson, Projects support officer, NHS
Diana Day, Senior stroke Nurse, Cambridge University Foundation Trust
Dr Crystal Oldman, Chief Executive, The Queen’s Nursing Institute, National Professional Nursing Organisation (England, Wales & N.Ireland)
Dr George Mugi Muriithi, Head of Quality & Regulatory Affairs
Dr Jane Cunningham Infectious diseases and Microbiology Consultant
Evelyn Brealey, Director, Cambridge Global Health Partnerships
Gill Turner, Consultant Paediatrician, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust
Helen Groom, Retired GP,
Jacqueline Payne, Retired General Practitioner,
Jemma James, Staff Nurse, Nurses United
Joel Lexchin, Emergency department physician, University Health Network, Toronto, Canada
Joy Kemp, Global Professional Advisor, The Royal College of Midwives
Laura Hother, Student Nurse, NHS
Laura Waters, Consultant Physician & BHIVA Chair, British HIV Association
Leah Scanlon, Community Heart failure nurse specialist, NHS
Manori Jayathilake, Deputy Manager
Mark Hotchkin, Emergency Medical Doctor /Development worker in Chad, BMS World mission
Martin Ayres, Senior nurse
Maura Buchanan, Deputy Nursing Director, ScotNursing & Medical Services
Mohsen Shahmanesh, retired Consultant in GUM and HIV, University Hospitals Birmingham FT
Moses Mulimira , Global health manager , Health Education England
Nina Vora, Clinician and clinical research fellow,
Oliver Ross, hospital consultant, University Hospital Southampton
Paula Mulvenna, Oncologist,
Rachel McCormick, Medical Student, King’s College London
Rageshri Dhairyawan, Consultant Physician,
Rebecca Hotchkin, Medical Student, King’s College London
Ro Leahy, Clinical Support Worker, NHS
Sandra Goldie, Physiotherapist, NHS
Sharan Macdonald
Sophie Gibson, Student Nurse, University of Liverpool
Tim Morgan, Medical Lawyer and Mental Health Practitioner , NHS Trust
Tom Bolger, Nurse/Convenor, Nurses United UK
William M Nkata, Senior Mental Health Practitioner, Aim City Healthcare Consultancy
Members of the House of Lords
Angela Harris, Baroness Harris of Richmond
Baroness Barker
Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle
Baroness Brown of Cambridge, Crossbench Member
Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb
Baroness Judith Jolly
Baroness Lister of Burtersett
Baroness Masham of Ilton
Baroness Sheehan, Liberal Democrats
Baroness Smith of Newnham, Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman, House of Lords
Baroness Verma
Baroness Walmsley
Christine Blower, Baroness Blower of Starch Green
John Hendy QC
Leslie Turnberg, Baron Turnberg
Lord Alton of Liverpool
Lord Bernard Ribeiro
Lord Dale Campbell Savours
Lord Des Browne
Lord David Chidgey, Spokesman for Africa, Liberal Democrats
Lord Dholakia, Deputy Leader, Liberal Democrats, House of Lords
Lord German
Lord Jones of Cheltenham, Liberal Democtrats
Lord Paul Tyler, Liberal Democrat
Lord Prem Sikka
Lord Strasburger, Liberal Democrats
Lorely Burt, The Baroness Burt of Solihull
Malcolm Bruce, Lord Bruce of Bennachie
Lord Michael Cashman
Pauline Bryan, Baroness Bryan of Partick
Rt Hon Lord Campbell of Pittenweem CH CBE PC QC FRSE
Shami Chakrabarti, Baroness CBE PC,
Susan Kramer, Baroness, Liberal Democrats
Viscount Bridgeman
William Wallace, Lord Wallace of Saltaire
Members of Parliament
Apsana Begum MP, Poplar and Limehouse
Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, Streatham
Caroline Lucas MP, Brighton Pavilion
Claire Hanna MP, Belfast South
Claudia Webbe MP, Leicester East
Clive Lewis MP, Norwich South
Dan Carden, MP, Liverpool, Walton
Dawn Butler MP, Brent Central
Diane Abbott MP, Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Dr Daniel Poulter MP, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
Dr Philippa Whitford MP, Central Ayrshire, SNP Health spokesperson
Grahame Morris MP, Easington
Ian Byrne MP, Liverpool West Derby
Jeremy Corbyn MP, Islington North
John McDonnell MP, Hayes and Harlington
Kate Osamor MP, Edmonton
Kate Osborne MP, Jarrow
Kenny MacAskill MP, East Lothian
Kim Johnson MP, Liverpool Riverside
Layla Moran MP, Oxford West and Abingdon, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and International Development
Mary Kelly Foy MP, City of Durham
Mick Whitley MP, Birkenhead
Mohammad Yasin MP, Bedford and Kempston
Nadia Whittome MP, Nottingham East
Navendu Mishra MP, Stockport
Patrick Grady MP, Glasgow North
Paul Sweeney, former Shadow Minister for Trade, Innovation and Public Finance
Paula Barker MP, Liverpool Wavertree
Rachael Maskell MP, York Central
Rachel Hopkins MP, Luton South
Richard Burgon MP, Leeds East
Sarah Champion MP, Rotherham, Chair of the International Development select committee
Sarah Olney MP, Richmond Park
Stephen Farry MP, North Down
Tommy Sheppard MP, Edinburgh East, SNP Constitutional Affairs Spokesperson
Virendra Sharma MP, Ealing Southall
Patients and Covid-19 survivors
Anne Maclean-Chang, Patient advocate, Just Treatment
Felicity Dowling, Organiser, Save Liverpool Women’s Hospital Campaign
Ian Fletcher
Jeanette Fletcher
John Revie
Juliet Bosa, Patient Rep, GSTT NHS Trust
Olinda Boulding, Teaching assistant , Frewen College East Sussex
Rosita Thomas
Sheila Fitzgerald, volunteer, Access to Medicines Ireland
Vanessa Mavila, President, Foundation Eboko
Zawar Muhammad, HIV community coordinator, Aplhiv
Public health experts
Afifah Rahman-Shepherd, Research Fellow
Akshita Siddula, Community Organizing Director, Right to Health Action
Audrey Prost, Professor of Global Health, University College London
Chris Zielinski, Visiting Fellow and Programme Manager, Centre for Global Health, University of Winchester
Colin McInnes, Professor of International Politics, Aberystwyth University
Daniela Moye Holz, Researcher
David McCoy, Professor of Global Public Health, Queen Mary University London
David Osrin, Professor of Global Health, University College London
Delan Devakumar, Clinical senior lecturer, University College London
Dr Adesola Yinka-Ogunleye, PhD Student, Institute of Global Health, UCL
Dr Mariana Dyakova, Consultant in Public Health
Elijah Amooti, Director, European African Treatment Advocates Network
Eloan Dos Santos Pinheiro, Already Retired from Fiocruz, acting as consultant
Els Torreele, Visiting Fellow, Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose, University College London
Gail Davey, Professor of Global Health Epidemiology, Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Janet Hemingway, Professor of Tropical Medicine, LSTM
Mary De Silva, Head of Population Health, Wellcome Trust
Mike Downham, Zero Covid Scotland campaign
Mike English, Prof. International Child Health, University of Oxford
Mohga Kamal-Yanni, Senior policy consultant , people Vaccine Alliance
Mzwandile Mabhala, Professor, University of Cheste
Ngozi, Associate Fellow, Chatham House
Osman Ahmed Dar, Director One Health Project, Chatham House
Roderick Peter MacGregor Thomson, Professor,
Sarah Hawkes, Professor of Global Public Health, University College London
Sridhar Venkatapuram, Associate Professor, King’s Global Health Institute
Unions
Christina McAnea, General Secretary, UNISON
Dave Ward, General Secretary, CWU
Jane Loftus, President, Communication Workers Union
Jo Grady, General Secretary, UCU
John Miller, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Trades Council Secretar , Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Trades Council
Manuel Cortes, General Secretary, TSSA
Michael Schwaabe, President, AFA-CWA Council 7 – London
Mick Whelan, General Secretary, ASLEF
Paul Nowak, Deputy General Secretary, TUC
Stephen Smellie, Deputy Convenor, UNISON Scotland
Unaffiliated, business leaders, activists, and others
Anastasia Bow-Bertrand, Communications Manager
Brian Batson
Cathy Crawford, Activist, Cathy Crawford, Activist
Ella Ross-Leahy
Elspeth Crawford
Eva GUERREIRO, Master Student, The Graduate Institute,
Graham Checkley, Campaign supporter, Zero Covid Scotland,
Harriet Mason, Senior Youth Stop AIDS and UK Campaigns Coordinator , Youth Stop AIDS, Activist Network
Ian Wall, Professor, SCDI, Business leader
Jackie Morgan, Retired
James Isaacs, Retail Store Manager
James Ritchie
Juliana Depledge , Artise, Artist
Julie Lyon-Taylor , Chair MPA, Merseyside Pensioners Association , Voluntary for MPA
Kay Julian
Leah Murphy Brettell, Health and Nutrition Convenor
Linda Hurrell, Ms, Linda Hurrell
Margaret Rosa Tyson
Mark Crichton
Mary Lowe
May Armstrong , Volunteer , Fridays For Future Scotland , Youth Climate Strike Group, a branch of the international Fridays For Future movement
Mercedes Villalba, MSP candidate, Scottish Labour
Miranda Burke
Nicky Rushton, Self employed
Paul Clift
Paul Fox, Owner, Ark, Business leader
Ricky Grimes , Regional Secretary , Workers Party of Britain
Roy Trevelion, HIV treatment advocate, UK-CAB
Samantha Dawson, Manager, Body Positive Dorset
Tresca Louise Wilson, HiV outreach and testing volunteer, Positive East, Volunteer
William Lunding, Master’s student, Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies
Top Comments