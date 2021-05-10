400+ Covid Survivors, Academics, and Advocacy Groups Push Boris Johnson to Back Vaccine Patent Waiver

A coalition of more than 400 healthcare workers, academics, Covid-19 survivors, and civil society groups on Monday urged U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "stand on the right side of history" and immediately join his U.S. counterpart in supporting a patent waiver for coronavirus vaccines.

"Right now, there are factories sitting idle that could be producing billions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines, but intellectual property rules are restricting production to the supply chains just a few companies."

—Heidi Chow, Global Justice Now"Action is profoundly urgent. New waves of Covid-19 are rising across the globe while epidemiologists warn that new mutations risk leaving current vaccines ineffective," the coalition wrote in a letter to Johnson, who has thus far joined other European leaders in resisting pressure to support a suspension of vaccine-related intellectual property protections.

"Together with sharing vaccine technologies and know-how through the Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP), this waiver would allow more producers to get more vaccines made, and help save countless lives and livelihoods," the letter reads. "Defending intellectual property at all costs will not only lead to even more unnecessary loss of lives but is an unprecedented act of collective self-harm."

In addition to hundreds of advocacy groups and public health experts, the letter was signed by dozens of U.K. members of parliament, including Dr. Philippa Whitford and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now—a London-based group that organized the letter alongside STOPAIDS and Just Treatment—said in a statement Monday that "right now, there are factories sitting idle that could be producing billions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines, but intellectual property rules are restricting production to the supply chains just a few companies."

"It is utterly shameful that the U.K. remains complicit in this crisis," said Chow. "The prime minister must now read the writing on the wall, step up, and support a patent waiver for the sake of all humanity."

Pleased to join with 450 other voices calling on the Prime Minister to support an intellectual property waiver on Covid-19 vaccines & treatment It’s morally bankrupt to do anything else#PeoplesVaccine https://t.co/AC2EKgNjSy — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) May 10, 2021

The Biden administration's endorsement of the patent waiver last week—a move that followed months of persistent grassroots pressure—added momentum to long-stagnant negotiations over the proposal, which was first introduced at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in October by India and South Africa.

But despite garnering support from more than 100 countries as well as the head of the World Health Organization, Nobel Prize-winning economists, and former heads of state, the waiver's path to approval remains in doubt as Canada, European nations, and other rich countries refuse to end their opposition, keeping a WTO consensus out of reach.

Proponents of the waiver argue that while it would not be sufficient in itself to end vaccine production shortages and massively unequal distribution, it would remove a major legal barrier preventing generic manufacturers around the world from copying existing vaccine formulas and adding to the global supply—an urgent necessity amid surging infections in developing countries and what the WHO has labeled a "variant of concern" in India.

In its letter to Johnson on Monday, the public health coalition wrote that a patent waiver would "help scale up global vaccine production to produce safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines for all people, in all countries."

The temporary patent waiver, the groups argued, "is crucial towards ending this global pandemic and achieving worldwide immunity."

Below is the full letter and list of signatories: