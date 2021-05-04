Democrats Bankrolled by Big Pharma Are Refusing to Back Covid Vaccine Patent Waiver

The leading Democratic recipients of pharmaceutical industry cash in Congress are refusing to endorse calls for a temporary suspension of patents for coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics, an indication of Big Pharma's influence as it lobbies aggressively in Washington and elsewhere to maintain monopoly control over production.

HuffPost's Daniel Marans reported late Monday that 110 House Democrats have signed on to a letter—led by Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)—calling on President Joe Biden to support India and South Africa's proposed vaccine patent waiver at the World Trade Organization (WTO), which is set to consider the idea again this week. The letter is set to be unveiled on Tuesday.

"Lives around the world depend on this waiver... it's time to do the only humane thing."

—Rep. Ilhan Omar

Citing the latest campaign finance data from the Center for Responsive Politics, Marans noted that "none of the nine House Democrats among Congress' top 25 recipients of donations from pharmaceutical industry PACs in the 2020 election cycle have signed the letter."



"Democratic Reps. Scott Peters (Calif.) and Ron Kind (Wis.)—Nos. 7 and 19, respectively, on the top 25 list—have actually solicited support for another letter to Biden asking him to not waive the intellectual property rules," Marans pointed out.

In addition to Peters and Kind, the other top House Democratic recipients of pharmaceutical industry cash during the 2020 campaign cycle were Reps. Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.), Richard Neal (Mass.), Anna Eshoo (Calif.), Robin Kelly (Ill.), Brad Schneider (Ill.), Kurt Schrader (Ore.), and Raul Ruiz (Calif.).

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), the top recipient of pharma PAC money among Senate Democrats, has refused to join Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and nine other colleagues in urging Biden to endorse the patent waiver, which would lift a key legal barrier preventing generic manufacturers from mass-producing vaccines for the developing world.

During a virtual event last week, Coons invoked the January 6 insurrection to justify his opposition to temporarily suspending restrictive intellectual property (IP) protections and echoed pharmaceutical industry warnings that the proposed waiver would harm the United States' global competitiveness.

Other Democratic opponents of the patent waiver have similarly framed the issue in ways that closely resemble pharmaceutical industry messaging, as Marans reported Monday.