73% of US Voters—Including 57% of Republicans—Back Biden's $2.25 Trillion Infrastructure Plan: Poll

A new survey shows that "every major aspect" of the Democratic president's plan to rebuild the country has majority support, regardless of party affiliation.

Construction workers make infrastructure repairs on April 6, 2021 in New York City. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

A new poll released Tuesday shows that a large, bipartisan majority of voters in the United States supports President Joe Biden's proposal to spend $2.25 trillion over eight years to upgrade the nation's physical and social infrastructure.

The survey (pdf), conducted by Invest in America and Data for Progress, found that voters support Biden's American Job Plan by a 52 point margin, with 73% of all voters in favor and only 21% opposed.

Notably, 67% of Independents and 57% of Republicans support the American Jobs Plan, even as GOP lawmakers opposed to raising taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations have vowed to fight against the modernization of the country.

poll_results.png

Biden has proposed creating millions of good-paying jobs to clean up abandoned fossil fuel sites; expand broadband; repair drinking water systems; fix roads, bridges, and schools; green power grids and transportation networks; and invest in the manufacturing sector.

According to the poll, more than 60% of voters back every key provision of the plan, including investments in physical infrastructure, clean energy, manufacturing, housing, and the care economy.

results_2.png

The biggest complaint that progressives have about Biden's infrastructure plan is that it is not nearly ambitious enough.

