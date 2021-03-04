Published on
by

GOP Bill That 'Does Nothing But Criminalize Peaceful Protest' Advances in Florida Legislature

"We know the true nature of this bill and its origins," said the ACLU of Florida. "It is not about public safety, but about criminalizing peaceful protesters advocating for racial justice."

by
0 Comments
During a peaceful protest over the killing of George Floyd, a demonstrator holds her hands up while kneeling in front of police officers on June 1, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

During a peaceful protest over the killing of George Floyd, a demonstrator holds her hands up while kneeling in front of police officers on June 1, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

Denouncing the advancement of House Bill 1 in the Florida legislature on Wednesday, the state's ACLU chapter warned that if signed into law, the undemocratic anti-protest bill pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would "silence and criminalize" people who want to exercise their First Amendment rights to peacefully advocate for social change.

"The right to peacefully assemble and protest is protected by the First Amendment and has been a profoundly important way for generation after generation to effect positive change throughout the history of our country."
—Micah Kubic, ACLU of Florida

"This bill does nothing but criminalize peaceful protest, silence dissent, and inhibit Floridians from seeking to influence how our state leaders make decisions about our lives," Micah Kubic, executive director of the ACLU of Florida, said in response to the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee's vote to pass HB1.

"We know the true nature of this bill and its origins," said Kubic. "We know that it is not about public safety, but about criminalizing peaceful protesters advocating for racial justice."

As Common Dreams reported earlier this year, progressives have been sounding the alarm that Republican lawmakers in multiple states are exploiting the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters to push for anti-protest bills, which critics say have nothing to do with stemming the tide of far-right extremism and everything to do with suppressing left-wing dissent and quashing protests against police brutality, fossil fuel pipelines, and more.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

In Florida, Trump ally DeSantis promoted HB1 and its companion bill, Senate Bill 484—punitive proposals that critics say are meant to repress Black Lives Matter and other social justice protests—on January 6, "the same day insurrectionists were storming the Capitol," as journalist Christopher Cook pointed out earlier this year in a critique of what he called the "righteous bipartisan weaponizing of this crisis."

As journalist Iliana Hagenah wrote at the time, DeSantis used the riots in Washington, D.C., attended by several neo-Confederates, as a pretext to "make taking down Confederate statues a felony" in Florida.

According to The Intercept's Alleen Brown and Akela Lacy, the GOP's new anti-protest bills reflect an attempt to "rebrand" earlier anti-democratic efforts to crack down on dissent, taking advantage of outrage over the right-wing attack on the Capitol to undermine demonstrations for progressive causes.

Kubic called it "disappointing to see that despite widespread and diverse opposition to this bill, the committee advanced Gov. DeSantis' undemocratic anti-protest proposal."

"The right to peacefully assemble and protest is protected by the First Amendment and has been a profoundly important way for generation after generation to effect positive change throughout the history of our country," he said, adding: "Legislators should stop this bill instead of compromising the rights of Floridians for political gain."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Florida, Republican Party, ACLU, Civil Disobedience, Civil Liberties, Human Rights, Democracy, Authoritarianism, Police State, Jan 6 Insurrection, Black Lives Matter