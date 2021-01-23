Published on
by

John Dean: Insurrectionist Senators are Co-Conspirators and Should Not Sit in Judgment of Trump

AOC: "Sen. Hawley is trying to wiggle out of inciting a riot that killed 5"

by
0 Comments
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., left, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., attend the second day of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett in Hart Senate Office Building on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC.

"Senators Hawley, Cruz, Graham, Johnson and others who pushed the big lie are co-conspirators and should not sit in judgment of Trump, rather they MUST BE DISQUALIFIED!" Photo: Josh Hawley, R-Mo., left, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., attend the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett in Hart Senate Office Building on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo/Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

On Friday evening Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump over the deadly Capitol insurrection will begin the week of Feb. 8.

“We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation’s history behind us. But healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability. And that is what this trial will provide,” said Senator Schumer.

“The names of Cruz and Hawley should go down in history next to people like Benedict Arnold,” Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego told Business Insider. “They are just traitors to the country and traitors to the Constitution.”

John Dean, the former White House Counsel for Richard Nixon who provided key testimony against Nixon as a witness in the 1973 Nixon impeachment hearings, took to Twitter Saturday afternoon:

As Common Dreams reported Thursday,  a group of seven Democrats filed an ethics complaint on Thursday requesting an investigation into the two senators' roles in inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Friday, Hawley attempted to defend his role saying “I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That’s my job, and I will keep doing it.”

But few were buying Hawley's defense:

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Impeachment, Josh Hawley, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, John Dean, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez