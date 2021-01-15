Published on
by

Omar and Ocasio-Cortez Tell Josh Hawley to 'Resign'—And Poll Shows Majority of Missouri Voters Agree

"While you may politically regret what you've revealed about yourself, you still have no place in public office," Ocasio-Cortez said of Hawley.

by
0 Comments
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) attends a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) attends a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday implored Republican Sen. Josh Hawley to resign, and a new poll released Thursday shows that a majority of Hawley's constituents in Missouri agree that the lawmaker should quit following his role in inciting an attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

According to a survey (pdf) of Missouri voters conducted by Data for Progress and MoveOn, 51% of likely voters in the state—91% of Democrats, 52% of self-identified independents, and 20% of Republicans—believe that Hawley should resign immediately as a consequence for sowing doubt about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Like several additional GOP lawmakers, Hawley has faced criticism for baselessly challenging the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's decisive electoral win, an effort that critics say implicates them in last week's right-wing assault on the halls of Congress.

Since the January 6 insurrection, Hawley has tried to distance himself from the actions of the pro-Trump mob, yet even in the aftermath of the deadly riot, the lawmaker still—alongside 138 House and seven other Senate Republicans—voted against certifying the Electoral College results.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

While Hawley has tried to portray his objections to Biden's victory as a principled stance in defense of "election integrity," Rep. Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) reminded the Missouri Republican of the infamous photograph in which Hawley is depicted raising his fist "in solidarity with white supremacists who attacked our Capitol."

"While you may politically regret what you've revealed about yourself," Ocasio-Cortez said, "you still have no place in public office."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Election 2020, Donald Trump, Republican Party, Authoritarianism, White Supremacy, Josh Hawley, Democracy, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez