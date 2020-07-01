Published on
by

Sanders, Pressley Help Launch 'Renew New England' to Elect Candidates Committed to Green New Deal and Jobs Guarantee

"Renew New England is a beacon, inviting us to build the future we all need, together," said activist Naomi Klein. 

by
0 Comments

Renew New England, a new regional coalition, announced more than 100 candidates across the region who are running for state House and Senate seats as well as for leadership positions including governor and state treasurer.  "I'm so glad to see organizations in all New England states coming together in the fight for justice—in the fight for environmental justice and combating climate change, in the fight for racial justice, in the fight for social justice, in the fight for economic justice," said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a backer of the initiative.

 (Photo: via Renew New England)

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ayanna Pressley joined 1,700 people Tuesday evening to launch Renew New England, a coalition of grassroots volunteers and advocates fighting to elect candidates across the U.S. northeast region who are committed to a rapid shift to renewable energy as part of a broader move toward economic equality and justice.

The coalition includes labor unions, racial justice groups, and climate action organizers and is committed to building a grassroots effort to help candidates for state-level positions win elections with a platform centering a jobs guarantee.

"Renew New England is about making what seems politically impossible into a political inevitability."
—Varshini Prakash, Sunrise Movement

Renew New England on Tuesday announced more than 100 candidates across the region who are running for state House and Senate seats as well as for leadership positions including governor and state treasurer.  

"I'm so glad to see organizations in all New England states coming together in the fight for justice—in the fight for environmental justice and combating climate change, in the fight for racial justice, in the fight for social justice, in the fight for economic justice," said Sanders.

The region-wide jobs guarantee would provide every New Englander with a job paying at least $15 per hour, providing strong union benefits, paid sick leave, and high-quality health insurance. 

The jobs created would aim to confront unemployment, low wages, unaffordable housing, the climate crisis, and lack of health insurance all at the same time. 

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher.

The nonprofit, independent journalism of Common Dreams needs your help. Our journalists are working harder than ever to bring you journalism that is essential to the survival of our democracy. But we can't do it without you. Please support our 2020 Mid-Year Campaign today:



People employed under the jobs guarantee would help to:

  • build tens of thousands of carbon-neutral affordable housing units;
  • construct community health centers where New Englanders can obtain high-quality, free healthcare regardless of their insured status;
  • support for small, local farmers in New England;
  • build large-scale solar and wind farms without displacing marginalized communities from their land;
  • build a free, high-speed public transportation system connecting all the New England states; and
  • launch a pollution cleanup task force.

Organizations leading the coalition include the Connecticut Citizen Action Group, Maine People's Alliance, Sunrise Movement, Neighbor to Neighbor Massachusetts Action Fund, and 350 Mass Action.

"Can you imagine what we could do together if we got organized to take over state Houses across the country, starting right here at home?" said Varshini Prakash, co-founder and executive director of the Sunrise Movement, at the launch event. "Renew New England is about making what seems politically impossible into a political inevitability."

Watch the virtual rally at Facebook.

The coalition has been endorsed by climate action advocates including author Naomi Klein.

"Renew New England is a beacon, inviting us to build the future we all need, together," Klein said. "It is a meeting place of visionary social movements and exciting electoral figures—both new and longstanding... Renew New England is precisely the coalition this historic moment requires."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Climate, Solutions, U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Ayanna Pressley, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Environment