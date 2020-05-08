Published on
by

UN Chief Warns Against Global 'Tsunami of Hate and Xenophobia' Unleashed by Covid-19

The fresh statement from the United Nations secretary-general is an appeal to "strengthen the immunity of our societies against the virus of hate."

by
0 Comments
A migrant child from the Moria camp in Lesbos island wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus waits for a bus after their arrival at the port of Piraeus on May 4, 2020 in Athens

A migrant child from the Moria camp in Lesbos island wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus waits for a bus after their arrival at the port of Piraeus on May 4, 2020 in Athens, Greece. Greek authorities are moving 400 migrants, mostly families, to the mainland to help ease overcrowded conditions at the camp Moria in Lesbos island. (Photo: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

The coronavirus crisis has set off "a tsunami of hate and xenophobia," United Nations Secretary General António Guterres warned Friday, as he issued a global appeal to "defeat hate speech and Covid-19 together."

"Anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets," said Guterres. "Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread, and Covid-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred. Migrants and refugees have been vilified as a source of the virus—and then denied access to medical treatment."

The U.N. chief also decried the "contemptible memes" that have erupted alongside the virus that suggest older people are "the most expendable."

"And journalists, whistleblowers, health professionals, aid workers, and human rights defenders" he continued, "are being targeted simply for doing their jobs."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Guterres said it was possible to "strengthen the immunity of our societies against the virus of hate" and pointed to actions various stakeholders and pollcy makers could take.

Political leaders, he said, should "show solidarity with all members of their societies" and work to boost "social cohesion." Guterres called on social media networks to rid their platforms of "racist, misogynist, and other harmful content."

People everywhere, Guterres added, must "take every opportunity to spread kindness."

The new statement follows Guterres's warning last month that the pandemic was fast becoming a human rights crisis.

"Against the background of rising ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism, and a pushback against human rights in some countries, the crisis can provide a pretext to adopt repressive measures for purposes unrelated to the pandemic," Guterres said in April. "This is unacceptable."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

Our pandemic coverage is free to all. As is all of our reporting.

No firewalls. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, traffic to the Common Dreams website has gone through the roof— at times overwhelming and crashing our servers. Common Dreams is a news outlet for everyone and that’s why we have never made our readers pay for the news and never will. But if you can, please support our essential reporting today. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, Rights
,
Human Rights, Refugees, United Nations, Coronavirus