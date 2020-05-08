UN Chief Warns Against Global 'Tsunami of Hate and Xenophobia' Unleashed by Covid-19

The coronavirus crisis has set off "a tsunami of hate and xenophobia," United Nations Secretary General António Guterres warned Friday, as he issued a global appeal to "defeat hate speech and Covid-19 together."

"Anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets," said Guterres. "Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread, and Covid-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred. Migrants and refugees have been vilified as a source of the virus—and then denied access to medical treatment."

The U.N. chief also decried the "contemptible memes" that have erupted alongside the virus that suggest older people are "the most expendable."

"And journalists, whistleblowers, health professionals, aid workers, and human rights defenders" he continued, "are being targeted simply for doing their jobs."

Guterres said it was possible to "strengthen the immunity of our societies against the virus of hate" and pointed to actions various stakeholders and pollcy makers could take.

Political leaders, he said, should "show solidarity with all members of their societies" and work to boost "social cohesion." Guterres called on social media networks to rid their platforms of "racist, misogynist, and other harmful content."

People everywhere, Guterres added, must "take every opportunity to spread kindness."

The new statement follows Guterres's warning last month that the pandemic was fast becoming a human rights crisis.

"Against the background of rising ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism, and a pushback against human rights in some countries, the crisis can provide a pretext to adopt repressive measures for purposes unrelated to the pandemic," Guterres said in April. "This is unacceptable."