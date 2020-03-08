Coalition Urges Everyone to Join Movement Supporting Sanders to Secure a 'Feminist Future'

On the eve of International Women's Day, a coalition of well-known feminists published a joint statement on Medium Saturday urging "our friends, families, and comrades to unite with us in the broad passionate movement supporting Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign, and to work to heal the relationships necessary to create a new era for our communities, this country, and the world."

Sanders is set to face off against former Vice President Joe Biden in a series of primaries the next two Tuesdays. Over the weekend, the U.S. senator from Vermont campaigned in the Midwest, secured endorsements from Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and Justice Democrats, and rolled out a reproductive justice plan that tackles GOP attacks against healthcare and the nation's Black maternal mortality crisis.

"All across this country and globe, women and children have been working toward a shift in collective consciousness. A feminist future requires political change by men, women, and gender non-binary people not just in the structures and laws but in our collective values and behaviors," declares the coalition statement, which was published on a new Medium account entitled A Feminist Future.

"It requires an end to violence against women, girls, and all femme people. A feminist future demands the spirit of cooperation," the statement says. "We are inspired and motivated by the grassroots movements brewing across the globe and here in the United States of America for decency, dignity, and respect. We amplify poor, unemployed, and working people behind this political moment aching with passion and anxiety toward the uncertainty of tomorrow. We must strategically rally and rise together."

Rising for a Global Feminist Future with the Movement to Elect @BernieSanders.#WomenForBernie baby https://t.co/79yV8qFBqr — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) March 8, 2020

The statement addresses the campaigns of Biden as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who exited the race Thursday after struggling to secure voter support in the Super Tuesday primaries; Warren's withdrawal from the contest amplified calls from progressives for the Massachusetts Democrat and her supporters to join Sanders' "Not Me, Us" movement in taking on the Democratic Party establishment forces coalescing around Biden.

"We write this statement alongside the broken-hearted people of this country and we welcome the courageous risk a feminist future requires. Our 'we' is bigger than any one campaign, person, or agenda," the statement says. "Senator Sanders cannot guarantee a feminist future, it is up to us. But between him and Biden, Sanders is the clear choice."

Broadly, the statement explains, "we envision a world that boldly confronts its past so that we can begin the corrective process of atonement, repair, and healing." Some of the specific topics highlighted include attacks on reproductive freedom, environmental degradation, war, white terrorism, discrimination, and the oppression of African-American, Puerto Rican, Palestinian, and Indigenous people.

"For the nurses, teachers, cooks, domestic workers, bus drivers, farmers, librarians, organizers, caretakers, writers, sex workers, shamans, and waitresses: there's another America waiting for us and we are ready to greet her," the statement continues. "We need you to participate, to cooperate, to be a part of shaping our future on this planet together. Join us."

I am so proud to be part of this amazing group of women calling us to unite in the movement to elect #BernieSanders and build our #FeministFuture. Happy #IWD2020 with special love to our brilliant poet @aja_monet! #HellNoJoehttps://t.co/n5Q78ZBHFt — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) March 7, 2020

Some vocal backers of Sanders are among the statement's signatories, such as author and activist Naomi Klein, Sunrise Movement executive director Varshini Prakash, Missouri congressional candidate Cori Bush, and feminist icon Eve Ensler. Other signatories include Princeton University professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, author and activist Barbara Ehrenreich, May Boeve of 350.org, environmentalist Winona LaDuke, and biologist Sandra Steingraber.

Read the full statement below: