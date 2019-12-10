Published on
by

Robert Reich Makes Case for Why Sanders or Warren—'Not Some Billionaire-Backed Milquetoast Moderate'—Offer Best Chance to Beat Trump

"These two have most of the grassroots energy, most of the enthusiasm, and most of the ideas that are critical for winning in 2020."

by
0 Comments

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren greet each other at the start of the Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre on July 30, 2019, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich released a video Tuesday explaining his case for why Sens. Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren pose a far better chance of defeating President Donald Trump in 2020 than "some billionaire-backed milquetoast moderate."

"These two have most of the grassroots energy, most of the enthusiasm, and most of the ideas that are critical for winning in 2020," said Reich, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

"Most importantly, both Warren and Sanders understand that our system is rigged and that economic and political power must be reallocated from a corporate Wall Street elite to the vast majority," Reich added. "This is why both Warren and Sanders are hated by the corporate Wall Street wing of the Democratic Party."

Calling the notion that Sanders and Warren are too far to the left "total rubbish," Reich said the progressive senators stand the best chance to beat Trump in the general election.

Nominating a moderate like former Vice President Joe Biden or South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Reich argued, "will increase the odds Trump gets a second term."

Watch:

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Election 2020, Democratic Party