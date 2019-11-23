'Nothing But Disdain for Democracy': Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Pressley Join Letter Condemning Trump for Fueling Crisis in Bolivia

As the Bolivian military's violent repression of Indigenous anti-coup protesters sparked fears of a full-blown civil war, more than a dozen members of Congress including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley sent a letter Friday condemning the Trump administration for supporting the November 10 ouster of former President Evo Morales and "contributing to an escalating political and human rights crisis."

"We are troubled by statements from administration officials, including President Trump, that welcome these developments in Bolivia that bear the hallmarks of a military coup d'état," reads the letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which was led by Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and joined by 13 other House members.

"The administration's current approach is dangerously misguided, and could well contribute to a further breakdown in the rule of law in Bolivia and a full-blown humanitarian emergency."

—Letter

Two days following the overthrow of Morales on November 10, Trump issued a statement celebrating the coup as a victory for "democracy." Pompeo issued a similar statement of support Thursday for the right-wing regime of Jeanine Añez, an anti-Indigenous right-wing senator who declared herself president days after the coup.

"Over the last week, Morales allies have faced attacks, and threats and protests have been violently repressed by security forces, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries," continued the letter from members of the U.S. House. "Senior Trump administration officials have failed to denounce violent attacks by security forces, even as demonstrations made up largely of Indigenous Bolivians have been fired at with live ammunition."

The lawmakers also expressed alarm about the role of the U.S.-dominated Organization of American States (OAS) played in the ouster of Morales. As Common Dreams reported, the OAS issued multiple statements questioning the integrity of Bolivia's October 20 presidential elections, which Morales won in the first round over right-wing former President Carlos Mesa.

The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) found in a statistical analysis earlier this month that OAS claims of "irregularities" in the vote count had no basis in fact.

"Unsubstantiated and misleading statements made by the OAS electoral mission in Bolivia on October 21, which subsequently were echoed by the State Department, contributed to further polarization at a moment in which violent politically-motivated incidents were taking place throughout the country," the lawmakers said in their letter to Pompeo.

The House members called on the Trump administration to change course and "support calls for dialogue mediated by the United Nations and other international bodies," a demand that has been made by Morales and his supporters in Bolivia.

"The administration's current approach is dangerously misguided," the lawmakers wrote, "and could well contribute to a further breakdown in the rule of law in Bolivia and a full-blown humanitarian emergency."

More than 30 people have been killed and hundreds injured since Morales was deposed by the Bolivian military on November 10. Almost immediately after taking power, the Añez government issued a decree exempting the military from criminal prosecution for gunning down protestors and threatened to arrest members of Morales' socialist party.

In a statement, Rep. Johnson said he is "appalled by the Trump administration's reaction to the emerging crisis in Bolivia."

"Rather than supporting a military coup, our government should make it clear that the unconstitutional removal of an elected president is unacceptable, as is the persecution of individuals based on their race or political affiliations," said Johnson. "This administration is once again showing that it has nothing but disdain for democracy and human rights when they get in the way of President Trump's agenda."

Read the full letter: