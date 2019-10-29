Published on
READ: House Democrats Release Text of 8-Page Resolution Detailing Public Phase of Trump Impeachment Inquiry

"We are taking this step," explained Nancy Pelosi ahead of its release, "to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaking to reporters during a weekly press briefing. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday released the full text of an 8-page impeachment resolution that is slated to received a floor vote later this week.

The document lays out the structures and process of the "public-facing phase" of the inquiry into alleged misconduct by President Donald Trump and potentially other members of his administration.

The resolution, which can be read in full below, will receive a markup by members of the House Rules Committee on Wednesday and is expected to received a full floor vote on Thursday.

According to CBS News, "Republicans and the White House have criticized Democrats for not holding a formal vote authorizing the impeachment proceedings, which is not required under the Constitution. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday they plan to take the vote to "eliminate any doubt" about whether the administration can block witnesses, withhold documents or ignore subpoenas."

On Monday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the Republicans should welcome the resolution as it lays out very clearly the process for lawmakers going forward.

In a letter to her fellow Democrats explaining the purpose of the resolution—one not required by law or statute—Pelosi stated: "We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives."

Read the full text of the resolution:

