CNN Host Faces Backlash for Pondering Whether Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Omar Endorsements Are 'Too Urban' to Help Sanders

CNN anchor John King faced swift backlash Tuesday night for pondering on national television whether endorsements from progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib are "too far-left," "too urban," and "too internet" to help Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

"They are more of the younger, fresher face. More aggressive, more liberal. Less compromising. Less talk about working with Republicans," King said of the congresswomen during a CNN panel discussion following Tuesday evening's presidential debate in Ohio.

CNN's John King just asked if @AOC, @Ilhan, and @RashidaTlaib's reported upcoming endorsement of Bernie is "too urban" pic.twitter.com/5KCM1Pvee6 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 16, 2019

Critics were quick to slam King's "too urban" line as a racist dog whistle and his "too internet" line as a sign of how out of touch CNN analysts are with the American public.

"Shame on you for this bigotry," tweeted Sanders backer Shaun King.

Others piled on, highlighting the dramatic shift from the common and false criticism of Sanders' support as "too white":

2016 pundits: Bernie can't get support from people of color 2019 pundits: Bernie's support is skewed too people of color (urban) and too young (internet) These fucking people https://t.co/9AjDuxFBh8 — Kaitlin Sopoci-Belknap (@kaitlin_sb) October 16, 2019 campaign just went from too white to too urban. that's U R B A N for those who couldn't hear the whistle from the back https://t.co/206EMWgva0 — greg sprinkles (@Vanessa_ABee) October 16, 2019

In response to King, Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir tweeted: "'Is this too far left? Is this too uncompromising? Is it too urban? Is it too internet? Does the Democratic Party need to find a broader audience?' No. No. Uh, No. No. And finally, No. Thanks for asking."

As Common Dreams reported Tuesday night, Ocasio-Cortez is expected to endorse Sanders for president and appear at a rally with the senator in New York City on Saturday. Tlaib is also expected to endorse Sanders, and Omar publicly endorsed the senator late Tuesday.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Omar said she is "proud to endorse Sen. Sanders for president."

"Glad that AOC and Rashida Tlaib are on board too," said Omar. "It's time."