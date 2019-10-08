Published on
by

'The Tide Has Shifted': New Poll Shows Nearly 60% of Americans Support Trump Impeachment Inquiry

The Washington Post-Schar School poll also found 49 percent of Americans want the House to call for president's removal from office

by
0 Comments

A coalition of progressive activist groups hold a rally at the Capitol calling on Congress to impeach President Trump on Thursday September 26, 2019. (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

A new Washington Post/Schar School poll released Tuesday showed a majority of Americans approve of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a dramatic jump in support for the proceedings in the wake of the whistleblower complaint over Trump's talks with Ukraine's leader.

The survey found that 58 percent of Americans—including 80 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of Republicans—say House Democrats were correct to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, who pressured Ukraine's leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The poll also showed 49 percent of Americans believe the House should call for the president to be removed from office, which would require conviction by the Senate.

"The tide has shifted on impeachment," tweeted pollster Matt McDermott.

According to the Post, the survey findings "indicate that public opinion has shifted quickly against the president and in favor of impeachment proceedings in recent weeks."

"Previous Post-Schar School or Post-ABC News polls taken at different points throughout this year found majorities of Americans opposing the start of an impeachment proceeding, with 37 percent to 41 percent saying they favored such a step," the Post reported. "The recent revelations appear to have prompted many Americans to rethink their position."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

The rapid movement in public opinion toward support for an impeachment inquiry follows a major and abrupt shift inside the Democratic caucus. Within days of news that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden, support for impeachment among House Democrats jumped from a slim majority, with approximately 160 members in favor just two weeks ago, to over 220.

Progressive activists have been credited for keeping the heat on lawmakers to hold Trump accountable for his misconduct, and advocacy groups are continuing to mobilize to ensure House Democrats follow through with their inquiry.

"August had been a challenge for the party's rank-and-file," The Intercept's Ryan Grim reported last month, "as activists and angry citizens back home browbeat them at town halls, grocery stores, and local events for the party's unwillingness to impeach President Donald Trump. 'We spent all summer getting the shit kicked out of us back home,' said one Democrat who received such treatment."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Impeachment, Impeach Trump, Democratic Party, US House