'That Is a Lie': Video Clearly Shows Trump Did Nothing to Stop Racist 'Send Her Back' Chant at Rally

Despite the president's claim that he "started speaking very quickly" to stop the chant at his North Carolina rally, video shows he let the chants finish before resuming his speech

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 18, 2019. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Despite video evidence to the contrary, President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed he attempted to stop his supporters' racist "Send her back!" chant against Rep. Ilhan Omar during a rally in North Carolina.

"Well, number one, I think I did. I started speaking very quickly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked why he didn't stop the crowd's chant, which echoed the president's attacks on Reps. Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

"I disagree with it, by the way," Trump added. "I felt a little bit badly about it. But I will say this... I started speaking very quickly. But it started up rather, rather fast, as you probably know."

When a reporter pointed out that the chant closely resembled Trump's tweets—which said the freshman congresswomen should "go back" to the countries "from which they came"—the president said, "Well, I don't think if you examine it, I don't think you'll find that."

Watch:

Observers were quick to point out that the president's version of Wednesday night's rally does not align with reality.

Trump allowed the chants to go on uninterrupted for more than 10 seconds before proceeding with his remarks, in which he accused the Democratic congresswomen of hating the United States and said they should leave the country.

"Trump is claiming he was 'not happy' with the 'Send her back' chant and tried to stop it by resuming his speech. That is a lie," tweeted HuffPost reporter S.V. Dáte. "He turns away from his lectern (not completely around) and actually allows the chant to run its course before resuming his speech."

In response to Trump's rally and his supporters' chants, Omar told reporters Thursday that she believes the president is a "fascist" who is attempting to stifle dissent.

"This is not about me," Omar said. "This is about us fighting for what this country truly should be and what it deserves to be."

