With ICE Raids Expected to Begin Sunday, Message From AOC, Bernie Sanders, and Others is Clear: 'Know Your Rights'

In advance of expected ICE raids Sunday that will target migrant families in at least 10 cities, politicians, celebrities, and activists are using their outsized voices to alert their audiences to their rights and protections under the law.

Among those using their platforms to help the victims of President Donald Trump's war on immigrants is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is using his large mailing list to "target a message to supporters that may be impacted by the upcoming enforcement raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement," as CNN's Ryan Nobles reported Friday.

NEW: For the second time in less than a month- @BernieSanders has used his massive email distribution list to target a message to supporters that may be impacted by the upcoming enforcement raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. pic.twitter.com/NoED2nV363 — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) July 12, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a fervent opponent of the Trump administration's immigration policies, posted to her popular Twitter account about her three "2 Know Your Rights" events scheduled for Sunday.

"Come volunteer TOMORROW 3-5:30pm as we help our neighbors keep safe in the threat of the President’s ICE raids," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

You all are the BEST Our 2 Know Your Rights training canvasses have filled up - so we’re adding a third one in the Bronx! NYC: Come volunteer TOMORROW 3-5:30pm as we help our neighbors keep safe in the threat of the President’s ICE raids:https://t.co/XDNSy8rrp3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2019

Actor George Takei, who spent part of his childhood in U.S. concentration camps for the Japanese during World War Two, also took to Twitter to promote civil rights.

"Know your rights," tweeted Takei.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) shared ACLU listings of rights in both Spanish and English.

Know you rights.

ICE agents will be conducting deportation raids across the country. Learn more here:https://t.co/2WBGh1PJ4Z pic.twitter.com/ASL0BiisnJ — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 11, 2019

On Democracy Now!, host Amy Goodman hosted a roundtable on rights and the raids with activists Adelina Nicholls, Shannon Camacho, and Natalia Aristizabal.

For a full listing of your civil rights if ICE agents come to your door, go to the We Have Rights or the Office of the California Attorney General.