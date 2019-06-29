Published on
by

Nationwide 'Close the Camps' Demonstrations Announced to Protest Horrific Conditions at Trump Detention Centers

"We need to fight for immigrant families and stop Donald Trump's racist policies, and we can only do it together."

by
0 Comments

A woman holds a sign that says Close Trump Camps during a rally in protest of the Trump administration's plan to use the Fort Sill Army Base as a detention center for immigrant children and other Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

As appalling details of the conditions at immigrant detention centers in the U.S. continue to pour in—with one doctor recently comparing them to "torture facilities"—a coalition of rights groups on Friday announced nationwide "Close the Camps" demonstrations for next week to protest the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.

"We've seen the images and heard the stories coming out of child detention centers," said MoveOn.org, one of the groups helping to organize the events, which are set to take place Tuesday, July 2.

Find an event near you.

"Children denied soap and toothbrushes, crowded into unsafe conditions," MoveOn wrote on its website. "Separated from their families, subject to cruel treatment that leads to lasting traumas. And some dying in custody—or dying with parents as they cross the Rio Grande."

These conditions are not an accident, MoveOn said.

"They are the byproduct," the group wrote, "of an intentional strategy by the Trump administration to terrorize immigrant communities and criminalize immigration—from imprisoning children in inhumane conditions to threatening widespread raids to break up families to covering up reports of immigrants dying in U.S. custody and abuses by ICE and CBP agents."

To call attention to these horrific conditions and mobilize opposition, MoveOn, United We Dream, and other advocacy groups planned demonstrations at local congressional offices nationwide as lawmakers return home for July 4 recess.

The organizations laid out three core demands on their website:

It's going to take all of us to close the camps.

This Tuesday, July 2, while members of Congress are home for the Fourth of July holiday, we will gather at 12 p.m. noon local time at their local offices in protest. Our demands:

  1. Close the Camps
  2. Not One Dollar for Family Detention  and Deportation
  3. Bear Witness and Reunite Families

Will you join a local Close the Camps protest near you this Tuesday, July 2? Find an event or start your own, and bring everyone you know. Can't attend or host an event? Text CAMPS to 668366 to continue taking action to #CloseTheCamps.

 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, expressed support for the demonstrations on Twitter.

"We need to fight for immigrant families and stop Donald Trump's racist policies," Warren said, "and we can only do it together."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

We want a more open and sharing world.

That's why our content is free. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported.

All of our original content is published under Creative Commons—allowing (and encouraging) our articles to be republished freely anywhere. In addition to the traffic and reach our content generates on our site, the multiplying impact of our work is huge and growing as our articles flourish across the Internet and are republished by other large and small online and print outlets around the world.

Several times a year we run brief campaigns to ask our readers to pitch in—and thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Our 2019 Mid-Year Campaign is underway. Can you help? We can't do it without you.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Immigration, Donald Trump, Racism, Children