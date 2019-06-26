Published on
WATCH LIVE: First 2020 Democratic Primary Debate Tonight in Miami

Here's what you need to know about Wednesday night's debate

The candidates who will be on the stage for Wednesday's debate are: Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Sen. Cory Booker; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Rep. John Delaney; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; Rep. Tim Ryan; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. (Image: NBC News)

The first in a pair of kick-off round Democratic debates taking place in Miami, Florida will air Wednesday at 9:00pm E.T. and feature ten of the party's top candidates vying for the 2020 presidential nomination.

Hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo, the debate at the city's Adrienne Arsht Center will be shown on each of the respective networks' cable channels as well as be streamed online on their websites and .

The candidates who will be on the stage for Wednesday's debate are:  Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Sen. Cory Booker; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Rep. John Delaney; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; Rep. Tim Ryan; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

On its website, NBC News posted the rules and additional details about the scheduled two-hour debate. The moderators will be Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will moderate the debates from the in Miami.

On Thursday night, the rules and moderators will be the same, but will feature the other ten candidates who met the threshold put forth by the Democratic National Committee. They are:  Sen. Bernie Sanders; Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Kamala Harris; South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Michael Bennet; Marianne Williamson; Rep. Eric Swalwell; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; Andrew Yang; and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Watch Wednesday night's debate live below (or visit this link for additional viewing options in your area):

