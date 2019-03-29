A 'Commitment to Reclaim Our Lands and Our Future': 100+ Groups Mark 'Day of the Landless'

Over 100 global organizations declared Friday to be "Day of the Landless." They marked the occasion with a statement denouncing neoliberal plunder of the planet's natural resources and reaffirming marginalized rural communities' claims to land and food sovereignty.

The declaration is endorsed by over 100 international and national organizations including the Asian Peasant Coalition, Food Sovereignty in Action Europe, GRAIN, and Arab Group for the Protection of Nature, as well as the Farmworker Association of Florida and Zambia Social Forum.

126 organizations from 24 countries are issuing the statement to commemorate 'Day of the Landless' #March29th in the struggle of rural communities around the world for land and resources https://t.co/22dRXGIES4 @PANAsiaPacific @apcrising #NoLandNoLife pic.twitter.com/EF9j7W2JJi — GRAIN (@GRAIN_org) March 29, 2019

"We see how massive infrastructure projects and agricultural 'development' programs, many funded through onerous foreign debt and investments, displace rural peoples from their lands, livelihoods, and cultures—all in the name of imperialist domination and plunder, local elite rule, and private profits," the groups wrote.

"The neoliberal restructuring of agriculture," added the coalition, has contributed to a situation in which the vast majority of the world’s agricultural land is in the hands of a wealthy few—despite the fact the vast majority of farms are held by small holders. It is these small farmers "who actually till and enrich the lands for generations."

We salute the activists and campaigners at the 6th Asia Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) in Thailand who joined today's commemoration of the Day of the Landless #NoLandNoLife #OurLandsOurFuture pic.twitter.com/An9LiAaWlS — PAN Asia Pacific (PANAP) (@PANAsiaPacific) March 29, 2019 400 M. That's the number of women who farm worldwide. 15%. That's the only portion of farmland globally that women own. Landlessness burdens rural women the most. On March 29, Day of the Landless, they will join & lead the call to reclaim our lands & future. #NoLandNoLife pic.twitter.com/aPvIItxYkQ — PAN Asia Pacific (PANAP) (@PANAsiaPacific) March 27, 2019

In their zeal to pursue profits by snatching up ever more land for destructive plantations and mining operations, governments and corporate entities are carrying out "human rights atrocities" against small farmer advocates, the groups noted, referencing a catalog of documented killings, assaults, and threats.

Despite this grim backdrop, however, the declaration is far from being just gloom-and-doom.

The groups shared "some of the stories of resistance" such as Brazilian campesinos occupying contested lands, and announced their intention to stand "with even greater resolve and determination to reclaim our lands and future."

"We mark the Day of the Landless to let the world recognize our legitimate demands for land to the tiller and genuine agrarian reform; for food sovereignty; and for people's rights and democracy," they stated.

"Today," they concluded, "we reaffirm our commitment to reclaim our lands and our future from the powerful forces that took them away."

The new statement coincides with the kickoff the "No Land, No Life!" campaign.

Farmers chant "#NoLandNoLife!" in today's Day of the Landless rally in Lahore, Pakistan #OurLandsOurFuture pic.twitter.com/rzcLTxn69G — PAN Asia Pacific (PANAP) (@PANAsiaPacific) March 29, 2019

According to organizers PAN Asia Pacific (PANAP) and its partners, the goals of the campaign are to:

Highlight land and resource grabbing as human rights issues;

Identify and highlight specific struggles of local communities on land and resources;

Raise greater awareness on and generate broader support; and

Coordinate and reinforce the various national campaigns against land and resource grabbing.

To see more about the issue, watch the short film The Right to Resist Land Grabs from PANAP below: