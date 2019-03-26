WATCH: Campaigners Hope Viral Livestream Can Thwart Telecom Effort to Sabotage Net Neutrality Bill

In an effort to stop sabotage by the telecom industry and let lawmakers know "the whole internet is watching," net neutrality campaigners on Tuesday are trying to make the livestream of a crucial committee hearing and vote on the Save the Internet Act go viral.

"Telecom lobbyists are pushing amendments to give ISPs new powers to block, throttle and charge Internet users new fees."

—Battle for the NetBeginning at 10 am ET, the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee will convene to mark up and vote on the Save the Internet Act, which advocates say is the best plan to fully restore the net neutrality protections repealed by the Republican-controlled FCC in 2017.

To ensure the legislation passes out of committee uncorrupted by any telecom-friendly amendments, the Battle for the Net coalition is calling on websites, online communities, and individuals to spread the hearing across the web and social media using its embeddable widget.

Watch the livestream:

Save the Internet Act Markup from Fight for the Future on Vimeo.

"Unfortunately, telecom lobbyists are pushing amendments to give ISPs new powers to block, throttle and charge Internet users new fees. If we get the bill out of committee without any bad changes, we can win the next big vote on the House floor," noted Battle for the Net. "But if it gets gutted in committee, we're back to square one."

On the eve of Tuesday's hearing, Fight for the Future said the committee vote "could be the most important vote for net neutrality in Congress this year" and urged Americans to contact their representatives.

"It's going to be close," the group said.