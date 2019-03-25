'Saddest Media Spectacle I’ve Ever Seen': Journalists Glenn Greenwald and David Cay Johnston Debate Russiagate

As congressional Democrats call on the Justice Department to release the full Mueller report, Democracy Now! spoke to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists who have closely followed the probes into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election: Glenn Greenwald, a founding editor of The Intercept and a leading critic of the media coverage of alleged Russian collusion, and David Cay Johnston, formerly of The New York Times, now founder and editor of DCReport.org, who has written critically about Donald Trump for decades. His most recent book is “It’s Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America.”
Watch:
Top Comments