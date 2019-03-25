Published on
by
Democracy Now!

'Saddest Media Spectacle I’ve Ever Seen': Journalists Glenn Greenwald and David Cay Johnston Debate Russiagate

"There will be no reckoning and consequences for this story that the media got radically, fundamentally and deliberately wrong for almost three years now in a very dangerous way."

by
0 Comments
"I continue to believe that we should see the full Mueller report. I support that completely." (Photo: Screenshot)

"I continue to believe that we should see the full Mueller report. I support that completely." (Photo: Screenshot)

As congressional Democrats call on the Justice Department to release the full Mueller report, Democracy Now! spoke to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists who have closely followed the probes into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election: Glenn Greenwald, a founding editor of The Intercept and a leading critic of the media coverage of alleged Russian collusion, and David Cay Johnston, formerly of The New York Times, now founder and editor of DCReport.org, who has written critically about Donald Trump for decades. His most recent book is “It’s Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America.”

Watch:

© 2019 Democracy Now!

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Media, Russia, Democracy Now!, Donald Trump, Election 2016, Robert Mueller, Glenn Greenwald