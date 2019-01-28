"Huge Win": This County in Washington State Just Voted for a Moratorium on New Fossil Fuel Infrastructure

Update: Cheers erupted in the King County Council chamber on Monday after the council voted 6-2 in favor of an ordinance that will put a six-month moratorium on new fossil fuel infrastructure within its jurisdiction.

Earlier: Climate activists have their eyes on King County, Washington on Monday, where the city council is poised to vote on an ordinance that would put a moratorium on all new fossil fuel infrastructure within its jurisdiction.

"We're throwing a line in the sand for the future," city councilmember Dave Upthegrove, who plans on introducing the meaure, told the Seattle Times. If successful, it would send "a clear message that, moving forward, King County is going to support clean energy technologies rather than fossil fuel."

As 350.org Seattle, which worked with Upthegrove to draft the measure, explains,

It protects our communities from toxic air, water and climate pollution in two ways: first, it enacts a moratorium that freezes new fossil fuel development across unincorporated King County. Then, it kickstarts a regulatory rewrite, comprehensively updating county land use code and permitting criteria to prohibit new major fossil fuel infrastructure.

Kids testifying in favor of #FossilFreeKC ordinance: “200 species go extinct every year because of us. And when I say us I mean you, politicians who refuse to take meaningful climate action.” pic.twitter.com/SFlCkUB2AO — Thomas Meyer (@ThomasMeyer24) January 28, 2019 This is a line to get into a Council Meeting!!! We have over 40 testimonies going in specific order to tell a story, from local org reps to constituents ftom all 9 districts, even the salmon and orca are gonna speak! #ffkc @350_Seattle @Envir495F pic.twitter.com/4ODoGxpBHv — Alexandra Blakely (@Blakelymusic) January 28, 2019

If passed, the community would become part of a "growing movement of communities stopping fossil fuel infrastructure projects before they start," the group added, pointing to the examples in Vancouver, Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Tacoma, Whatcom County, and Baltimore.

Local governments have the constitutional authority to protect the health and safety of their residents, and this translates into the authority to regulate fossil fuel infrastructure. — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) January 28, 2019

As of this writing, Larry Gossett, Jeanne Kohl-Welles, Joe McDermott have added their names as co-sponsors, leaving observers uncertain about how the remaining five members on the nine-person council—vice chair Reagan Dunn, Kathy Lambert, chair Rod Dembowski, vice chair Claudia Balducci, and Pete von Reichbauer—will vote.

According to Eric de Place and Ahren Stroming of the Sightline Institute, "It's the right time for King County to act." They continue:

Over the last decade, Northwest communities have faced down an onslaught of proposals to build coal export terminals, oil-by-rail transfer depots, petrochemical refineries, gas export sites, and more. The combined carbon throughput of these projects would have outstripped the Keystone XL Pipeline by a factor of five. Most of these schemes wilted away in the face of sustained opposition, but a few goliaths still occupy the field: big proposals on the Columbia River, for example, would require new pipeline capacity in King County to deliver gas from the fracking fields of northern British Columbia.

And "natural gas is not a bridge fuel but rather the lesser of two evils," as Gerald A. Cufley, who sits on the Climate and Health Task Force at Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, recently wrote.

Backing the ordinance, Cufley urged the "leadership of King County [to] do its citizens a service by fulfilling its constitutional obligation of assuring the health and safety of the people of King County and at the same time set an example for others to follow in the effort to secure an endurable future for the generations to come."