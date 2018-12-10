As Uprising Spreads Across Globe, Naomi Klein and Noam Chomsky Among Signers of Open Letter Backing Extinction Rebellion

After starting in the United Kingdom just months ago with a mere 10 members dedicated to pressuring their elected officials to urgently confront the climate crisis, the Extinction Rebellion has quickly ballooned into a global movement spanning an estimated 35 countries—a testament to the growing disaffection with the deadly climate status quo and hunger for transformative change among the world's population.

"In the two months since our first action, we have expanded more than we imagined," Liam Geary Baulch, a U.K.-based Extinction Rebellion activist, told The Guardian. "We are now planning to change our structure so it can accommodate up to two million people."

In a sign of the movement's rapid spread beyond the streets of London, Extinction Rebellion banners have been seen over the past several days at rallies in Katowice, Poland, the site of the ongoing COP24 climate conference. According to the movement's principal organizers, the goal is to build up to a massive international day of action next April.

We are at the #COP24 climate talks, building global alliances in preparation for International #Rebellionweek - a global uprising that will begin 15th April 2019 We were so grateful to be invited to speak from the platform at the Climate March yesterday. #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/Qxvk5OlZqV — Extinction Rebellion (@ExtinctionR) December 9, 2018

Further evidence of the movement's growing size and reach came in the form of an open letter signed by journalist Naomi Klein, academic and renowned dissident Noam Chomsky, and around 100 other prominent international progressives calling on "concerned global citizens to rise up" and join the Extinction Rebellion.

"We must collectively do whatever's necessary non-violently, to persuade politicians and business leaders to relinquish their complacency and denial," reads the letter, which appeared in major newspapers across the globe. "Their 'business as usual' is no longer an option. Global citizens will no longer put up with this failure of our planetary duty."

Read the full letter: