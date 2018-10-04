Published on
300 Impassioned Vigils Nationwide Offer Taste of Revolt to Come as McConnell Sets Final Kavanaugh Vote in Motion

"This movement is electric; we will prevail—and for damn sure we'll march to the polls."

A vigil in support of sexual assault survivors and in opposition to Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination on October 3, 2018 in New York. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination heads swiftly toward a procedural vote scheduled for Friday and the beginning of debate in Senate, energized protest vigils in more than 300 U.S. cities and towns across the country Thursday night gave lawmakers a taste of what's to come in the next 48 hours as constituents intensify their demands the nominee be rejected.

The vigils were organized by MoveOn.org, and the group noted the high participation level in key states as Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota,  Susan Collins of Maine, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska—none of whom have stated exactly how they'll vote—remain key targets for public pressure.

In Portland, Maine, several protesters also visited Collins' office to deliver letters from across the state, imploring her to oppose the judge—but reported that they were driven away when the senator's staff called the police.

"We're all peaceful here, no one was harassing the staff," a Maine resident named Nicki told Common Dreams. "We just wanted a few minutes of their time to deliver some letters and they really wouldn't allow that to happen."

In states where senators have made their planned votes clear, vigils offered a visual demonstration of how strongly Americans oppose Kavanaugh's nomination due to the hastily-executed FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against him and the Republican Party's clear demonstration of apathy and cruelty toward survivors, as well as Kavanaugh's display of partisanship during his Senate hearing last week, his anti-choice views, his views on presidential accountability, and evidence that he's lied under oath multiple times.

The vigils came ahead of mass demonstrations planned in Washington, D.C., including a rally following a march to the Supreme Court, beginning at 12:30pm on Thursday.

