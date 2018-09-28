"Look at Me When I'm Talking to You!": Sexual Assault Survivors Furious at Sen. Jeff Flake After Says He'll Vote to Confirm Kavanaugh

Sexual assault survivors berated Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) on Friday morning after it he announced that he would vote Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh out of the Senate Judiciary Committee despite the serious accusations against him and the performance he offered during his testimony on Thursday.

"Senator Flake, do you think that Brett Kavanaugh is telling the truth?" asked one, according to ThinkProgress. "Do you think that he's able to hold the pain of these countries and prepare it, that is the work of justice, the way that justice work is you recognize harm. You take responsibility for it and then you begin to repair it. You are allowing someone unwilling to take responsibility for his own actions and willing to hold the harm he has done to one woman, actually three women and not repair it. You are allowing someone who is unwilling to take responsibility for his own actions."



While Flake had entered an elevator, the women held the door open but the Senator repeatedly looked away or down and would not answer their questions or respond to their outrage.

"Look at me when I'm talking to you," yelled another woman in visible anger. "You're telling me that my assault doesn't matter!"

Watch:

“Look at me when I'm talking to you. You’re telling me that my assault doesn’t matter!": Protesters confront Sen. Jeff Flake moments after he announces he will vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/Cc5y9kura1 pic.twitter.com/qqvz3jx8JF — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2018

The clip quickly went viral with many declaring online that the exchange, and Flake's behavior, is representative of the deplorable historical moment that the GOP has ushered forth: