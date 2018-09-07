What the US-Backed Slaughter of Children in Yemen Looks Like: 'Warning: The Images... Are Extremely Graphic'

As part of the effort by anti-war progressives to bring an end to the U.S. involvement with the ongoing war in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a new video released Friday morning shows the horrific aftermath of a bombing last month that left scores of children dead after their bus was bombed with American-made weapons.

Produced by the advocacy group MoveOn.org, the video makes the case against the U.S.-backed Saudi-coalition while first showing video clips of the young children on their bus just prior to the bombing followed by scenes of the gruesome aftermath—the small severed hands and feet of victims and the shredded, lifeless bodies of young boys lying in the back of a pickup truck—in the wake of the airstrike.

As the group notes, "the images in this video are extremely graphic":

This is what the United States is supporting in Yemen. Warning: The images in this video are extremely graphic. pic.twitter.com/dBIv8pKk9Q — MoveOn (@MoveOn) September 7, 2018

Even though any Google search of "Yemen+Children+US+Slaughter" will turn up many horrifying results (warning: graphic), it remains journalistic custom in the west to avoid showing such images.

But while peace groups and international aid groups have continually and urgently demanded an end to the U.S. role in creating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, multiple efforts by lawmakers over recent years have failed to curb the nation's complicity or end the carnage. While the U.S. backing of the Saudi coalition began under President Barack Obama in 2015, the situation has only intensified and worsened since President Donald Trump came to power.

On Thursday, a small group of anti-war Democrats in the House announced they are preparing a new Wars Power Act resolution that would challenge Trump's ability to continue the Pentagon's military participation in Yemen. As part of that effort, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard delivered a floor speech in which she declared, "For too long, the United States has turned a blind eye to the atrocities being committed against civilians in Yemen by the Saudi-U.S. coalition." Citing the massacre of those children on the bus, Gabbard called it "just the latest in a long string of horrors in this genocidal war that has killed tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians, with bombs and mass starvation, creating the worst humanitarian crisis in the world."

"The time for crocodile tears and baseless platitudes is over," she added. "Enough is enough. The U.S. must end its support for Saudi Arabia, and stop waging interventionist wars that increase destruction, death, and suffering around the world, drain our resources here at home, and threaten our own national security."