"It's a Long List": Ahead of New Legislation, Warren Documents Endless List of Trumpian Corruption

Ahead of introducing new legislation on Tuesday morning she says is designed to address the sinister problem eating away at the nation's democratic promise, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has spent the last day documenting the various members of President Donald Trump's cabinet, as well as the powerful forces embraced by the president and his cronies, in order to detail why she views it as "the most corrupt administration of our lifetimes."

In addition to those in Trump's cabinet and direct orbit, Warren—via a massive tweet storm using the hashtag #EndCorruptionNow that began Monday afternoon—also points to the corrosive role of corporate influence, Walls Street financial firms, and K Street lobbyists who drive and control much of the agenda and policy-making in Washington, DC.

"It's a long list," she admitted as she embarked on the project.

At 10 AM ET on Tuesday, Warren will deliver a live speech introducing new policies and bills aimed at ending corruption in the nation's capitol. Watch it live:

In the meantime, these vivid examples of the problem should keep you busy (in chronological order of posting):

As of this writing, Sen. Warren was still adding new examples. Check back for updates...