Published on
by

"It's a Long List": Ahead of New Legislation, Warren Documents Endless List of Trumpian Corruption

Using the hashtag #EndCorruptionNow, senator attempts herculean task of putting president's cronies and supporters in context of broad and troubling framework

by
0 Comments

President Donald Trump, says Senator Elizabeth Warren, is "running the most corrupt administration of our lifetimes."

Ahead of introducing new legislation on Tuesday morning she says is designed to address the sinister problem eating away at the nation's democratic promise, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has spent the last day documenting the various members of President Donald Trump's cabinet, as well as the powerful forces embraced by the president and his cronies, in order to detail why she views it as "the most corrupt administration of our lifetimes."

In addition to those in Trump's cabinet and direct orbit, Warren—via a massive tweet storm using the hashtag #EndCorruptionNow that began Monday afternoon—also points to the corrosive role of corporate influence, Walls Street financial firms, and K Street lobbyists who drive and control much of the agenda and policy-making in Washington, DC.

"It's a long list," she admitted as she embarked on the project.

At 10 AM ET on Tuesday, Warren will deliver a live speech introducing new policies and bills aimed at ending corruption in the nation's capitol. Watch it live:

In the meantime, these vivid examples of the problem should keep you busy (in chronological order of posting):

As of this writing, Sen. Warren was still adding new examples. Check back for updates...

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Elizabeth Warren, Donald Trump, Corporate Power