"It's a Long List": Ahead of New Legislation, Warren Documents Endless List of Trumpian Corruption

Ahead of introducing new legislation on Tuesday morning she says is designed to address the sinister problem eating away at the nation's democratic promise, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has spent the last day documenting the various members of President Donald Trump's cabinet, as well as the powerful forces embraced by the president and his cronies, in order to detail why she views it as "the most corrupt administration of our lifetimes."
In addition to those in Trump's cabinet and direct orbit, Warren—via a massive tweet storm using the hashtag #EndCorruptionNow that began Monday afternoon—also points to the corrosive role of corporate influence, Walls Street financial firms, and K Street lobbyists who drive and control much of the agenda and policy-making in Washington, DC.
"It's a long list," she admitted as she embarked on the project.
At 10 AM ET on Tuesday, Warren will deliver a live speech introducing new policies and bills aimed at ending corruption in the nation's capitol. Watch it live:
In the meantime, these vivid examples of the problem should keep you busy (in chronological order of posting):
.@realDonaldTrump is running the most corrupt administration of our lifetimes. Tomorrow, I’ll unveil sweeping new legislation to clean up our government. Until then, I’ll be sharing examples of how corruption has seeped into Washington. It’s a long list. #EndCorruptionNow
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 20, 2018
I know for a fact that @BetsyDeVosED is the worst – and most corrupt – Education Secretary ever, because I’ve actually done my homework. I launched #DeVosWatch to track all her scandals at @usedgov. #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/AgLOIx5Fun
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 20, 2018
Big Bank lobbyists have successfully chipped away at financial regulations, even when Democrats controlled the Senate and White House. Like in 2014, when @Citi slipped an amendment into a spending bill that reversed a key Dodd-Frank provision. #EndCorruptionNow pic.twitter.com/OBopKacax7
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 20, 2018
Tom Price was later forced to resign from @HHSGov – after spending close to $1 million of taxpayer money on flights. (Oh, and another Congressman was just indicted for insider trading over the stock for that same company.) #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/D8qzE0gwlU
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 20, 2018
When former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor lost his seat, he went straight to Wall Street for a $3.4 million salary. Pretty sure he wasn't hired for his investment banker chops (because he has none). They wanted access and influence. #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/XRoxDGV95W
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 20, 2018
Congress isn’t the only branch for sale. Justice Clarence Thomas attended a fancy Koch Brothers retreat, paid for by right-wing lawyers – & accidentally “omitted” his wife’s work as a lobbyist on his financial disclosures... for 6 years. #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/3I09AqM66w
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 20, 2018
Washington’s revolving door is slick with oil money. @Exxonmobil had 29 registered lobbyists in 2016. 22 of them previously worked for Ds and Rs in the government. #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/u5LAE9woFZ
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 20, 2018
I've been sharing examples of how corruption has seeped into Washington. It’s a long list. Tune in live at 10am tomorrow as I lay out my plan to change the way Washington does business and #EndCorruptionNow. https://t.co/NPtrtGlTGo pic.twitter.com/fg7NkIyHvR
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 20, 2018
Acting @EPA head Andrew Wheeler is just as dirty as his predecessor. He’s a former coal lobbyist who's working to poison the agency – and the environment he’s supposed to protect – from the inside. #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/hTyfAFgMst
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 20, 2018
How much is it worth to a bank to send its people into gov't? At least $232M. That’s how much the #GOPTaxScam handed to @GoldmanSachs in the 1st quarter after it passed – and former exec/Trump adviser Gary Cohn helped sell it to Congress. #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/E6QDXBPSmm
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 20, 2018
Jared Kushner refused to divest from his holdings in Kushner Companies. Then he sucked up to executives from a big bank & investment company with personal White House visits. In return, they gave his family business $509 million in loans. #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/bD7zgZNCyv
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 20, 2018
Lobbying isn’t just for Big Banks, Big Pharma, & Big Oil anymore. Big Tech is in on the game too. Last year, @Amazon, @Apple, @Facebook, @Google and @Microsoft spent a combined $50 million lobbying Ds and Rs in the government. #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/5eyCYN2w3V
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 21, 2018
Corporations don't just lobby, they also produce “unbiased” “research” to sway lawmakers. One Brookings economist was forced to resign after authoring a study that attacked a consumer protection rule – & was funded by a financial firm.#EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/GCBveZpSWi
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 21, 2018
It’s no wonder @realDonaldTrump's drug pricing plan does nothing to actually reduce drug prices. It was developed by a former Big Pharma lobbyist, and it’s being run by HHS @SecAzar, a former Big Pharma executive. #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/i3EyVRl763
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 21, 2018
4 months after @FCC Commissioner Meredith Baker voted to approve a huge merger between Comcast and NBC, she resigned. And you'll absolutely never guess where she went to work next! (It was Comcast-NBC.) #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/NyB5jKFsbG
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 21, 2018
Payday lenders don't just prey on the vulnerable and lobby @MickMulvaneyOMB. They've also been caught interfering in academic studies meant to convince lawmakers that payday loans aren’t harmful to consumers. #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/L4kho2qWWs
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 21, 2018
As of this writing, Sen. Warren was still adding new examples. Check back for updates...
Top Comments