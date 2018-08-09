Another Backfire for Koch Brothers as Survey Shows Americans Actually Want Free College, $15 Minimum Wage, and Medicare for All

Delivering yet another blow to the billionaire Koch Brothers' right-wing agenda, a survey conducted by In Pursuit Of, the pair's public relations firm, found that the majority of Americans support policies such as free public college, a $15 hourly minimum wage, and government-run healthcare—policies which the brothers often fight against using their army of dark money groups.

Slamming a RealClearPolitics summary published late last month—"which spun the results as favorable to the Koch network"—The Intercept on Thursday noted how the survey (pdf) actually revealed that "where the Koch brothers see government tyranny, most Americans see common-sense solutions to basic problems."

As the following graph outlines, the majority of people surveyed said they believe "healthcare reform that puts doctors and patients in charge," ending harsh sentences for nonviolent crimes, "government-paid college tuition," a $15 an hour minimum wage, stricter rules for Wall Street, and "increasing government assistance for childcare" are "very effective" or "somewhat effective" solutions to basic problems faced by millions of Americans.

"Ranked by Very Effective Solution" Very Effective Solution Somewhat Effective Solution Not a Solution at All Don't Know Enforcing equal rights for all 53% 31% 10% 7% Healthcare reform that puts doctors and patients in charge 50% 33% 8% 10% Ending cronyism that leads to corporate welfare 37% 35% 10% 18% Ending harsh sentences for non-violent, petty crimes 37% 40% 15% 8% Government-paid college tuition 35% 31% 26% 8% A $15 minimum wage 35% 30% 28% 6% More regulation of Wall Street 33% 36% 15% 15% Increasing government assistance for childcare 30% 39% 21% 9% A government-run healthcare system 25% 30% 33% 12%

Meanwhile, as The Intercept reports, Koch-backed groups and individuals have attacked free college as a "pie-in-the-sky" and terrible idea." They also "have campaigned against increases to city, state, and federal minimum wage laws, including lobbying Congress." Perhaps the most notable gap between the brothers' and the majority of Americans' beliefs is healthcare.

A full 92 percent of those polled expressed concerns about rising costs of healthcare, and 55 percent said a government-run healthcare system would be a very or somewhat effective solution, The Intercept points out before detailing the Koch network's efforts to bolster the nation's for-profit system:

The idea of government run health care would be completely intolerable to the Koch network. Koch-backed groups have campaigned against reforms, like the Affordable Care Act, that would place even limited controls on the private market and which provide government subsidies to enable the poorest to purchase insurance. The American Legislative Exchange Council, a state-level group that pushes model legislation, promoted a bill that pushed the Affordable Care Act into the courts. Generation Opportunity, the Koch student group, pushed students to not buy insurance, through expensive TV ads and campus events. Concerned Veterans for America, another Koch group, has campaigned to privatize the Department of Veterans Affairs through vouchers.

The Intercept's report on the survey follows a Koch-funded analysis targeting Medicare for All, which—in another embarrassing moment for the brothers—found that instituting such a healthcare system in the United States would not only cover all Americans but also save $2 trillion over ten years.