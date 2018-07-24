Watch: Right-Wing Reporter Describes How 'Uncomfortable' She Felt as Ocasio-Cortez Rallied for...Free Healthcare and Education

Over the past few weeks, Fox News has fallen into an amusing habit of inadvertently running free advertisements for progressive policies that are gaining popularity throughout the nation, and on Tuesday the right-wing network aired what was perhaps its most compelling spot yet—in the form of an interview with Daily Caller editor Virginia Kruta.

"It sure is scary when politics responds to people's needs, and not just the top one percent's. It’s almost like…a democracy."

—Matt O'Brien, Washington Post

Recounting her "truly terrifying" experience at a recent event in St. Louis that featured speeches by Democratic congressional candidates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush, Kruta told the cast of "Fox & Friends" how the two progressives outlined policies that, gasp, "everybody wants, especially if you're a parent."

"They talk about education for your kids, healthcare for your kids, the things that you want," Kruta adds. "And, if you're not really paying attention to how they're gonna to pay for it, it's easy to fall into that trap and say, 'My kids deserve this' and, 'Well maybe the government should be responsible for helping with that.'"

Watch:

Fox & Friends had Daily Caller editor @VAKruta on to discuss the fear she felt attending @Ocasio2018 rally. "They talk about things everybody wants, especially if you're a parent. They talk about education for your kids, health care... it was really uncomfortable." #BeyondParody pic.twitter.com/BULE0KFuPJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2018

"Does Fox know that they're unwittingly creating commercials for socialism?" asked journalist Sarah Jaffe, echoing a sentiment that was common across social media as Kruta's Fox appearance went viral.

While Kruta may find the idea of free healthcare and education "terrifying," recent polling data shows that strong majorities of the American public are open to these and other progressive ideas, making Fox's attempts to descredit them hilariously "self-defeating."

Ocasio-Cortez, for her part, responded to Kruta's remarks with a mixture of confusion and amusement.

"Breaking News: Conservative goes to our Cori Bush rally in St. Louis and... gets inspired? And then... gets uncomfortable... about being inspired by a Democrat?"