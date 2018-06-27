Siding With Billionaires Against Workers, Supreme Court's Janus Ruling 'An Assault on Labor Movement'

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday dealt a blow to worker rights, ruling 5-4 that public sector unions cannot collect so-called "fair share" fees that help unions represent all workers, including non-unionized ones.

The decision (pdf) "marks a victory in the decades long Republican campaign to undermine the labor movement," said Morris Pearl, chair of the Patriotic Millionaires. "Unfortunately though, it is a victory for everyone except the American worker. This is an assault on the labor movement, full stop, and should not be commemorated as anything less."

Writing the majority opinion for Janus vs. AFSCME, Justice Samuel Alito described the collection of such fees as a violation of workers' First Amendment rights.

Reacting to the high court's decision, which overturns a 1977 court precedent, AFSCME, the union being challenged in the case, said on Twitter that it "sends our economy in the wrong direction" and slammed the court for "sid[ing]with billionaires":

Breaking News: Supreme Court sides with billionaires in the Janus v. AFSCME case

Say you’ll never allow the special interests behind this case bust your union: https://t.co/W1q4F4w7rN pic.twitter.com/vxbvqZAhk8 — AFSCME (@AFSCME) June 27, 2018 The #Janus decision sends our economy in the wrong direction. But it's also a rallying point. We call on elected leaders and candidates to do everything in their power to make it easier to unite in unions and build more power for all working people. https://t.co/sXz3lkCDvq #Union — AFSCME (@AFSCME) June 27, 2018

According to Celine McNicholas, director of labor law and policy at the Economic Policy Institute, "the Court elevated the objections of a minority over the democratically determined choices of the majority of workers and prohibited state and local government workers from negotiating collective bargaining agreements with fair share fee arrangements."

The impact of the ruling, she continued, is that "workers who wish to join in union will be forced to operate with fewer and fewer resources. This will lead to reduced power—at the bargaining table and in the political process. It will have profound implications for not just the 6.8 million state and local government workers covered by a union contract, but all 17.3 million state and local government workers and indeed for every working person throughout the country."

AFSCME, for its part, stressed that the case should serve as "a rallying point" for workers and union members nationwide.

"America needs unions now more than ever," said Lee Saunders, president, of the union. "We are more resolved than ever to fight like hell to win for our members and the communities they care so much about."