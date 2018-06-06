Published on
After Historic Primary Win in New Mexico, Climate Champion Deb Haaland On Track to Be First Native American Woman in Congress

Haaland, who supports defunding ICE, called her win "a victory for working people, a victory for women, and a victory for everyone who has been sidelined by the billionaire class."

Progressive Deb Haaland won the Democratic primary for New Mexico's 1st congressional district on Tuesday. (Photo: Deb Haaland for Congress)

As primary results in dozens of races across the nation came in on Wednesday, climate action and immigrant rights groups were among those celebrating former New Mexico Democratic Party leader Deb Haaland's victory in the primary for the state's 1st congressional district.

"Deb Haaland's primary win is a historic victory for the climate movement," said May Boeve, executive director of 350 Action, in a statement. "Deb is the type of climate leader we've yet to see on Capitol Hill. She is inspiring people everywhere with her unapologetic progressive platform to stand up for Indigenous rights and keep fossil fuels in the ground. We need leadership like Deb's in Congress to move us toward a fossil-free world that works for all of us."

Haaland has focused her campaign on progressive causes including fighting against new fossil fuel infrastructure while expanding the use of renewable energy; repealing the Republican Party's tax plan; enforcing a $15 federal minimum wage; defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which she calls "an out of control institution that is terrorizing American families"; and establishing Medicare for All.

"Tonight, New Mexico made history," Haaland said after gathering 38.9 percent of the vote on Tuesday evening, winning the primary with an 11 percent margin. The result, she said, was "a victory for working people, a victory for women, and a victory for everyone who has been sidelined by the billionaire class."

"Donald Trump and the billionaire class should consider this victory a warning shot: the blue wave is coming," she added.

Haaland's candidacy also puts her on track to be the first Native American woman to serve in Congress.

Haaland will run against Republican Janice Arnold-Jones in November. New Mexico's 1st congressional district is considered solidly Democratic.

