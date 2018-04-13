Denouncing Rush to War, Corbyn Calls for Peace Talks and 'Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces' From Syria

With U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly mulling his "options" for a military attack on Syria while continuing to issue belligerent threats on Twitter, U.K. Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned the Tory government on Friday for "waiting for instructions" from Trump and demanded an immediate resumption of peace talks.

"The need to restart genuine negotiations for peace and an inclusive political settlement of the Syrian conflict, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces, could not be more urgent. We must do everything we can, no matter how challenging, to bring that about," Corbyn said in a statement. "The humanitarian priority must be to halt the killing on all sides."

Corbyn's call for negotiations over further military intervention in a conflict that has already killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions comes as the Tory government—led by Prime Minister Theresa May—is keeping the U.K. in line with the U.S. and France "on a steady march" toward attacks on Syria, according to Politico.

In his statement on Friday, Corbyn argued that ramping up the U.K.'s already significant role in Syria would risk "escalating an already devastating conflict."

